Subscribe
Order photos

Commissioners discuss mixed-use development

by | May 10, 2023 | Latest

A prospective development in Wylie solicited feedback ahead of a planned work session with council.

Tom Grunnah from Younger Partners presented a mixed-use development with commercial and townhome residences during the Wylie Planning and Zoning Commission Tuesday, May 2. The property is located at the corner of Park Boulevard and Country Club Road and will consist of around 12 to 13 acres of developable space.

“It’s one of the neater projects that’s come along as far as character and uses,” Grunnah said. “It has a nice use of open space and the property is not challenged by any major drainage or detention issues, it’s just a matter of being creative with the use.”

Grunnah’s proposal outlined around 77 townhome units with lot sizes of about 20 feet wide by 90 feet deep. Director of Community Services Jasen Haskins said city regulations require a minimum lot size of 30 feet wide by 100 feet deep, leaving the proposed development 33% shy in terms of area. For the interior of the building, there were less concerns about the 1,600 square-foot area.

“Our minimum on a townhome building is 1,200 [square feet] and almost everybody makes that,” Haskins said. 

However, the development did include more green space relative to other proposals, which commissioners appreciated despite the lot size concerns. The developer is scheduled to hold a workshop session with council during the May 30 meeting where it will likely incorporate some of the feedback from the planning and zoning meeting.

Haskins said council could consider whether smaller overall lot sizes are permissible if other amenities or perks are included in a development.

“The precedent would be, ‘maybe we’ll consider smaller lots if you put a lot of open space in there,’” Haskins said.

Grunnah said townhomes in the development would be for sale as opposed to rentable, coming with a two-car garage. Areas within the mixed-use project would also incorporate more European architecture, giving the development a unique feel in the city, he added.

“I would hope they would embrace this concept based on what we’ve seen over the years,” Grunnah said.

In other business, the commission recommended approving amendments to the city’s zoning ordinance sections pertaining to the use of smoke shops, smoking establishments and alcohol sales.

Haskins said smoke shops and establishments had come into focus as they become more common in the community.

“We felt that sometimes those get located in areas that may be detrimental to the health, safety and welfare of Wylie,” Haskins said. “We created a smoke shop use, recommended that they be placed in commercial areas with a special-use permit and light industrial by-right and create distance requirements from schools and each other.”

For the full story, see the May 10 issue of The Wylie News.

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

Two Cox Elementary students among Allen shooting victims

Two Cox Elementary students among Allen shooting victims

May 8, 2023 |

This article was updated at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, to include the identities of all victims along with additional fundraising websites. The impacts of the Saturday, May 6, shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets were felt in a local elementary school, whose two...

read more
Two trustee races headed to runoff

Two trustee races headed to runoff

May 7, 2023 |

Two races for the Collin College Board of Trustees election appear to be headed to a runoff election after no candidate garnered the required 50% threshold. With all 62 voting centers in Collin County reporting results for the May 6 election, unofficial tallies have...

read more

Dallas officer arrested for DWI in Wylie

May 5, 2023 |

The article was updated at 2:38 p.m. Friday, May 5, to reflect additional information provided by the Wylie Police Department. An off-duty Dallas police officer was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated around 2:30 a.m. Friday, May 5, in Wylie.  Wylie...

read more
WEHS top two looking forward to college experience

WEHS top two looking forward to college experience

May 4, 2023 |

With graduation approaching next month, Wylie East High School’s valedictorian and salutatorian are excited for their next steps in college and the different possibilities of experiences. Robert Price, the Class of 2023 valedictorian, and Troy Teggatz, the...

read more
Chili cook-off for charity at Southfork May 13-14

Chili cook-off for charity at Southfork May 13-14

May 4, 2023 |

The 43rd annual chili cook-off for the Top of Texas pod of the Chili Appreciation Society International (CASI) — a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization — is headed to Parker in a partnership with Southfork Ranch. The nonprofit’s subchapter, Top of Texas pod, will hold two...

read more
Wylie female Eagle Scouts blaze trail

Wylie female Eagle Scouts blaze trail

May 3, 2023 |

Two girls in Wylie are the first to earn Eagle Scout honors through the Boy Scouts of America. Gracie Roper, 18, and Brei Hall, 14, are two members of an all-girls Boy Scout troop, Troop 1869, with a total of seven members. Both girls took different paths into...

read more
Local Muslims celebrate Ramadan, Eid

Local Muslims celebrate Ramadan, Eid

May 3, 2023 |

Throughout the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the traditional “fast-breaking” holiday, Eid al-Fitr, area Muslims gathered at a Wylie event venue to commune and showcase the Muslim community. From March 22 through April 21, Muslims around the world fasted during the...

read more
Four downtown drainage improvements proposed

Four downtown drainage improvements proposed

May 3, 2023 |

As further development is planned in downtown Wylie, council debated drainage additions that could mitigate current issues, such as pooling water after storms. The results of a recent drainage study were presented during a work session as part of the Tuesday, April...

read more
Top WHS students thank support system for success

Top WHS students thank support system for success

Apr 27, 2023 |

With graduation approaching next month, Wylie High School’s valedictorian and salutatorian are thankful for individuals that provided them support throughout their last four years. Ronald “Caleb” Smitheart, the Class of 2023 valedictorian, and Sereen Elkhalid, the...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe