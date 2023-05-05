Dallas officer arrested for DWI in Wylie

The article was updated at 2:38 p.m. Friday, May 5, to reflect additional information provided by the Wylie Police Department.

An off-duty Dallas police officer was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated around 2:30 a.m. Friday, May 5, in Wylie.

Wylie Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Donald English said a Wylie officer observed a vehicle speeding near the intersection of State Highway 78 and Century Way. A traffic stop was conducted at SH 78 and Kirby Street, where the officer noticed the smell of an alcoholic beverage.

English said a field sobriety test was administered with the Dallas officer placed under arrest and transported to the Wylie City Jail.

The Dallas police officer has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing. The officer has been with the department since 2002 with his most recent assignment being the Northeast Patrol Division.