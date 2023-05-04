Subscribe
Order photos

Chili cook-off for charity at Southfork May 13-14

by | May 4, 2023 | Latest

The 43rd annual chili cook-off for the Top of Texas pod of the Chili Appreciation Society International (CASI) — a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization — is headed to Parker in a partnership with Southfork Ranch.

The nonprofit’s subchapter, Top of Texas pod, will hold two competitions at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13, and noon Sunday, May 14 at Southfork Ranch, which is located at 3700 Hoggs Drive in Parker. Each year, all proceeds benefit select charities with Parker Volunteer Fire Department and Irving Police Athletic League receiving donations this year.

John Pierce, the current state champion in the CASI men’s competition, said the nonprofit uses entry fees to cover some overhead costs, including ingredients and trophies, but the remainder of the money is earmarked for charities. The organization will also solicit donations from community businesses to help provide ingredients and save money to be able to donate more money.

“All we do is raise money for charity,” said Cathy Pierce, a member of the Top of Texas pod and ninth place finisher at the women’s state competition.

“That was our whole vision of CASI; our whole goal is to raise money for charity and give back to the community through every pot of chili,” John said.

This year, Cathy said there will be a people’s choice category where anyone can cook and compete for a $100 first prize. For that competition, there will be tasting cups sold in addition to revenue raised through the $30 entry fees for the Saturday and Sunday competitions.

Part of the local chili cook-off is a junior competition with a $10 entry fee geared toward younger cooks ages 8-17.

The first-place winner of the Saturday cook-off will also receive an automatic qualification to the 56th annual Terlingua International Chili Cook-Off held in November. 

In the competition itself, both days start with a full field of cooks vying for one of around 20 places at what is called the “final table,” which competes for the top award. The competitions also reset meaning those who may not take home the top prize May 13 can re-enter and try again May 14. 

Judges from the community evaluate each of the chilis selecting the “final table” and eventually the winner who will receive an invitation to Terlingua International. The two days of competition create a need for about 140 judges with more community volunteer judges needed for the May 14 cook-off.

Additionally, the Top of Texas pod’s cook-off will be held during Southfork Ranch’s monthly Trade Days for the first time since 1988 with several vendors from the area. Janna Timm, the general manager at Southfork, said the venue is happy to host the competition.

“We are super excited about it, and we have lots of space to offer,” Timm said. “We value what they do and hope that we can continue to do it.”

Timm added that there is also a mutually beneficial relationship with holding the cook-off during Trade Days.

“It’s a good fit for Southfork and doing it at Trade Days will be fun,” Timm said. “We’re trying to boost Trade Days, but after finding out more about it, we found it is a good organization that we want to be partners with.”

For the full story, see the May 3 issue of The Wylie News.

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

Wylie female Eagle Scouts blaze trail

Wylie female Eagle Scouts blaze trail

May 3, 2023 |

Two girls in Wylie are the first to earn Eagle Scout honors through the Boy Scouts of America. Gracie Roper, 18, and Brei Hall, 14, are two members of an all-girls Boy Scout troop, Troop 1869, with a total of seven members. Both girls took different paths into...

read more
Local Muslims celebrate Ramadan, Eid

Local Muslims celebrate Ramadan, Eid

May 3, 2023 |

Throughout the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the traditional “fast-breaking” holiday, Eid al-Fitr, area Muslims gathered at a Wylie event venue to commune and showcase the Muslim community. From March 22 through April 21, Muslims around the world fasted during the...

read more
Four downtown drainage improvements proposed

Four downtown drainage improvements proposed

May 3, 2023 |

As further development is planned in downtown Wylie, council debated drainage additions that could mitigate current issues, such as pooling water after storms. The results of a recent drainage study were presented during a work session as part of the Tuesday, April...

read more
Top WHS students thank support system for success

Top WHS students thank support system for success

Apr 27, 2023 |

With graduation approaching next month, Wylie High School’s valedictorian and salutatorian are thankful for individuals that provided them support throughout their last four years. Ronald “Caleb” Smitheart, the Class of 2023 valedictorian, and Sereen Elkhalid, the...

read more
Trustees receive TAPR

Trustees receive TAPR

Apr 26, 2023 |

As part of the annual accountability rating process, the Texas Education Agency releases the Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR). Deputy Superintendent Kim Spicer presented the results, which are graded on a 200 percentage point scale, during the Monday, April...

read more
Small Business Week events planned

Small Business Week events planned

Apr 26, 2023 |

Community members inside and outside the city limits of Wylie will gather the week of May 1-7 to celebrate the small businesses in town and participate in special events. Kicking off the week is the annual Taste of Wylie event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 1, at...

read more
Early voting underway

Early voting underway

Apr 24, 2023 |

Voters began heading to polling places today for early voting in the upcoming May elections. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 24, through Saturday, April 29, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 1-2, voters can cast early voting ballots in the Saturday, May 6 election. Dallas...

read more
WISD, Texas Tech form educational partnership

WISD, Texas Tech form educational partnership

Apr 21, 2023 |

A new collaboration between Wylie ISD and Texas Tech is expanding future learning opportunities for any district staff member, so long as they complete two semesters, or one year of employment. The new partnership, called the Employee Educational Assistance Program,...

read more
Local scouts complete bronze award

Local scouts complete bronze award

Apr 20, 2023 |

A project with personal meaning evolved into a pathway to completing the prestigious bronze award for a troop of local Girl Scouts. Following the recent delivery of over 100 pillows to mastectomy patients with breast cancer, Murphy-based Girl Scout Troop 8061...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe