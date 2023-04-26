Subscribe
Council considers options for downtown drainage improvement

by | Apr 26, 2023 |

Drainage flow and water detention were topics of a recent work session to address issues of pooling water in the downtown Wylie area.

The work session to discuss four proposed solutions took place during the Tuesday, April 25, council meeting with a mix of underground and aboveground solutions for addressing existing issues. 

One solution proposed three underground storage sites at South Ballard Avenue, near a potential Birmingham Street expansion and off Marble Street, the second proposed installing a series of reinforced concrete boxes to detain water under several area streets and the third proposed converting the underground Marble Street storage to a combined  detention pond above the ground as part of developments near Brown Street.

Council directed staff to continue working with partners, such as the Wylie Economic Development Corporation and North Texas Municipal Water District to implement solutions in a phased approach with the possibility of cisterns or other conservation measures.

Additionally, council tabled final consideration of a special-use permit for a car wash along State Highway 78 pending more information, reappointed Keith Stevens to the North Texas Municipal Water District Board of Directors until May 31, 2025 and disbanded the Cemetery Advisory Board.

For the full story, see the May 3 issue of The Wylie News.

Related News

Trustees receive TAPR

Trustees receive TAPR

Apr 26, 2023 |

As part of the annual accountability rating process, the Texas Education Agency releases the Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR). Deputy Superintendent Kim Spicer presented the results, which are graded on a 200 percentage point scale, during the Monday, April...

read more
Small Business Week events planned

Small Business Week events planned

Apr 26, 2023 |

Community members inside and outside the city limits of Wylie will gather the week of May 1-7 to celebrate the small businesses in town and participate in special events. Kicking off the week is the annual Taste of Wylie event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 1, at...

read more
Early voting underway

Early voting underway

Apr 24, 2023 |

Voters began heading to polling places today for early voting in the upcoming May elections. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 24, through Saturday, April 29, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 1-2, voters can cast early voting ballots in the Saturday, May 6 election. Dallas...

read more
WISD, Texas Tech form educational partnership

WISD, Texas Tech form educational partnership

Apr 21, 2023 |

A new collaboration between Wylie ISD and Texas Tech is expanding future learning opportunities for any district staff member, so long as they complete two semesters, or one year of employment. The new partnership, called the Employee Educational Assistance Program,...

read more
Local scouts complete bronze award

Local scouts complete bronze award

Apr 20, 2023 |

A project with personal meaning evolved into a pathway to completing the prestigious bronze award for a troop of local Girl Scouts. Following the recent delivery of over 100 pillows to mastectomy patients with breast cancer, Murphy-based Girl Scout Troop 8061...

read more
Car wash, drive-thrus considered by council

Car wash, drive-thrus considered by council

Apr 20, 2023 |

One special-use permit (SUP) zoning case proved divisive for Wylie councilmembers who raised a number of concerns including noise, increased traffic and the orientation of a carwash toward a main thoroughfare. Council considered the request for a Murphy USA gas...

read more
Flower shop celebrates 75th anniversary

Flower shop celebrates 75th anniversary

Apr 20, 2023 |

One of the oldest businesses in Wylie is getting ready to celebrate its 75th anniversary — one of three recognized this year. Wylie Flower and Gift, located at 129 N. Ballard Ave., held a celebration from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 16, to commemorate three-quarters of...

read more
Annual garden tour planned

Annual garden tour planned

Apr 13, 2023 |

After a successful first year with 55 participants and eight stops, the Smith Public Library is looking to expand the number of stops and increase participation in the second iteration of the event. Taking place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 13, the garden tour...

read more
Collin County still among fastest growing, census shows

Collin County still among fastest growing, census shows

Apr 13, 2023 |

Texas continues to experience a population boom, especially in Collin County, which was among the top 10 counties for largest growth. The U.S. Census Bureau released its Vintage 2022 data estimates for counties in a March 30 news release that also showed Collin County...

read more
