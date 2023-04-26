Council considers options for downtown drainage improvement

Drainage flow and water detention were topics of a recent work session to address issues of pooling water in the downtown Wylie area.

The work session to discuss four proposed solutions took place during the Tuesday, April 25, council meeting with a mix of underground and aboveground solutions for addressing existing issues.

One solution proposed three underground storage sites at South Ballard Avenue, near a potential Birmingham Street expansion and off Marble Street, the second proposed installing a series of reinforced concrete boxes to detain water under several area streets and the third proposed converting the underground Marble Street storage to a combined detention pond above the ground as part of developments near Brown Street.

Council directed staff to continue working with partners, such as the Wylie Economic Development Corporation and North Texas Municipal Water District to implement solutions in a phased approach with the possibility of cisterns or other conservation measures.

Additionally, council tabled final consideration of a special-use permit for a car wash along State Highway 78 pending more information, reappointed Keith Stevens to the North Texas Municipal Water District Board of Directors until May 31, 2025 and disbanded the Cemetery Advisory Board.

