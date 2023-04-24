Subscribe
Early voting underway

Apr 24, 2023

Voters began heading to polling places today for early voting in the upcoming May elections.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 24, through Saturday, April 29, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 1-2, voters can cast early voting ballots in the Saturday, May 6 election. Dallas County voters will be able to vote early from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through April 29. There will be early voting from 12-6 p.m. April 30. The last two days of early voting will be from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. May 1-2.

Registered voters in Collin and Dallas counties are able to vote at any polling place within their respective boundaries. The nearest Dallas County early voting location is Sachse City Hall, which is located at 3815 Sachse Road. Collin County voters can head to Collin College’s Wylie Campus, located at 391 Country Club Road, the Wylie Senior Recreation Center, located at 800 Thomas Street or the Michael J. Felix Community Center in Sachse, which is located at 3815 Sachse Road.

In Wylie, voters will only vote for three places on the Collin College Board of Trustees.

Place 1 on the Collin County Board of Trustees pits Fred Moses against Megan Wallace. Moses is the president of his company, Telecom Electric Supply, LLC, and currently serves on the board and is seeking another term. Wallace lists herself as a student on her candidate application.

The race for Place 2 pits incumbent Jay Saad against two challengers: Scott Coleman and Philip Timmons. Saad, who lists himself as retired but worked for over 35 years in healthcare, is seeking another board term. Coleman lists himself as an educator while Timmons said he was a professor on his candidate application.

Place 3 pits incumbent Stacey Donald, a professor, against two other candidates: Cathie Alexander and Joe Minissale. Alexander listed herself as a retired professor while Minissale works as a hospital president.

All three positions are elected to a six-year term.

To see a full list of Collin County polling places, visit its dedicated web page. Dallas County voting locations are available on its elections website.

WISD, Texas Tech form educational partnership

WISD, Texas Tech form educational partnership

Apr 21, 2023 |

A new collaboration between Wylie ISD and Texas Tech is expanding future learning opportunities for any district staff member, so long as they complete two semesters, or one year of employment. The new partnership, called the Employee Educational Assistance Program,...

read more
Local scouts complete bronze award

Local scouts complete bronze award

Apr 20, 2023 |

A project with personal meaning evolved into a pathway to completing the prestigious bronze award for a troop of local Girl Scouts. Following the recent delivery of over 100 pillows to mastectomy patients with breast cancer, Murphy-based Girl Scout Troop 8061...

read more
Car wash, drive-thrus considered by council

Car wash, drive-thrus considered by council

Apr 20, 2023 |

One special-use permit (SUP) zoning case proved divisive for Wylie councilmembers who raised a number of concerns including noise, increased traffic and the orientation of a carwash toward a main thoroughfare. Council considered the request for a Murphy USA gas...

read more
Flower shop celebrates 75th anniversary

Flower shop celebrates 75th anniversary

Apr 20, 2023 |

One of the oldest businesses in Wylie is getting ready to celebrate its 75th anniversary — one of three recognized this year. Wylie Flower and Gift, located at 129 N. Ballard Ave., held a celebration from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 16, to commemorate three-quarters of...

read more
Annual garden tour planned

Annual garden tour planned

Apr 13, 2023 |

After a successful first year with 55 participants and eight stops, the Smith Public Library is looking to expand the number of stops and increase participation in the second iteration of the event. Taking place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 13, the garden tour...

read more
Collin County still among fastest growing, census shows

Collin County still among fastest growing, census shows

Apr 13, 2023 |

Texas continues to experience a population boom, especially in Collin County, which was among the top 10 counties for largest growth. The U.S. Census Bureau released its Vintage 2022 data estimates for counties in a March 30 news release that also showed Collin County...

read more
Council hears zoning cases, debates EDC bylaws

Council hears zoning cases, debates EDC bylaws

Apr 12, 2023 |

Wylie City Council considered two special-use permit (SUP) requests and one rezoning case among several others that were approved on the consent agenda. The first pertained to a drive-thru request for a Bojangles with a 3,000 square-foot standalone structure located...

read more
Wylie High students walk out protesting gun violence

Wylie High students walk out protesting gun violence

Apr 12, 2023 |

In the aftermath of a school shooting in Nashville that left six dead March 27, students across the United States walked out of their classrooms around noon local time. The organization Students Demand Action, helped organize the walkouts Wednesday, April 5, by...

read more
