Subscribe
Order photos

Collin County still among fastest growing, census shows

by | Apr 13, 2023 | Latest

Texas continues to experience a population boom, especially in Collin County, which was among the top 10 counties for largest growth.

The U.S. Census Bureau released its Vintage 2022 data estimates for counties in a March 30 news release that also showed Collin County as the second-fastest growing county in terms of domestic migration. The Vintage 2022 data expands on last year’s release that captured growth from April 1, 2020, through July 1, 2021 to include totals through July 1, 2022.

Vintage data released by the Census Bureau also serves as a yearly revision to decennial census statistics that were released in 2020. Over the course of this year, updated totals will be provided for the state, counties and municipalities. Although revised totals are produced, the decennial census provides the benchmark for city population signs and congressional apportionment.

According to officials with the census bureau, growth and domestic migration totals began to look more in line with pre-pandemic totals after large urban counties, such as Dallas County experienced population decline in the Vintage 2021 data.

“The migration and growth patterns for counties edged closer to pre-pandemic levels this year,” said Dr. Christine Hartley, assistant division chief for estimates and projections in the Census Bureau’s population division. “Some urban counties, such as Dallas and San Francisco, saw domestic outmigration at a slower pace between 2021 and 2022, compared to the prior year. Meanwhile, many counties with large universities saw their populations fully rebound this year as students returned.”

In the Vintage 2022 data, Collin County was also the third-highest county in terms of numeric growth, adding 44,246 residents. Nationally, it only trailed Harris County, which added 45,626 residents, and Arizona’s Maricopa County, which added 56,831 to its population. 

With the addition, Collin County’s total population stands at around 1.16 million people after the 3.97% increase to its population from over 1.11 million in the Vintage 2021 data. Other Texas counties joining Collin and Harris in Texas include Denton, Fort Bend, Bexar and Montgomery, giving the state six of the top 10 in growth. 

Dallas County, the eighth largest in terms of population per Vintage 2022 data, experienced a 0.5% increase in its population after a 1.1% decrease in the Vintage 2021 figures. The county’s population now stands at 2.6 million, a shade lower than the number of residents in 2020, but above the nearly 2.59 million in 2021.

Statewide data also showed Texas’ population over 30 million, a 1.6% increase from the Vintage 2021 population of 29.56 million.

For the full story, see the April 12 issue of The Wylie News.

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

Council hears zoning cases, debates EDC bylaws

Council hears zoning cases, debates EDC bylaws

Apr 12, 2023 |

Wylie City Council considered two special-use permit (SUP) requests and one rezoning case among several others that were approved on the consent agenda. The first pertained to a drive-thru request for a Bojangles with a 3,000 square-foot standalone structure located...

read more
Wylie High students walk out protesting gun violence

Wylie High students walk out protesting gun violence

Apr 12, 2023 |

In the aftermath of a school shooting in Nashville that left six dead March 27, students across the United States walked out of their classrooms around noon local time. The organization Students Demand Action, helped organize the walkouts Wednesday, April 5, by...

read more
Wylie PD offering Take Me Home program

Wylie PD offering Take Me Home program

Apr 6, 2023 |

A program targeted to all individuals with developmental or cognitive disabilities is assisting officers in responding to incidents with them. Entering its fourth year, the Wylie Police Department’s Take Me Home program is available to residents of all ages, said Cpl....

read more
Run for Our Heroes returns April 22

Run for Our Heroes returns April 22

Apr 6, 2023 |

An annual spring staple dedicated to remembering veterans and first responders is returning for the 12th year. The 1LT Robert F. Welch III Run for Our Heroes was created as an effort to help his widow Becky Welch honor and remember the life of her husband who was...

read more
Senior Center to host prom for members

Senior Center to host prom for members

Apr 5, 2023 |

Local seniors will have their opportunity to walk the red carpet and shine in a silver screen spotlight at the annual senior prom organized by the Wylie Senior Recreation Center. The ninth annual dance will be held at noon Friday, April 21, at the Collin College Event...

read more
Tree survey, disannexation discussed by council

Tree survey, disannexation discussed by council

Apr 5, 2023 |

Council discussed next steps to disannex city property on Lavon Lake and next steps to implementing an urban forest master plan during two recent work sessions. The work sessions were part of the Tuesday, March 28, meeting held at City Hall where council also...

read more
Reader’s Choice Awards – 2023

Reader’s Choice Awards – 2023

Mar 30, 2023 |

After months of hard work — voting, reviewing ballots and tallying results — the 2023 Best of results are in!  This special section is one of my favorites because it is a celebration of local businesses and individuals who have been recognized by citizens for the...

read more
Industrial Park coming near Eubanks Lane

Industrial Park coming near Eubanks Lane

Mar 30, 2023 |

An industrial park may break ground as soon as this summer in a development partnership between MLKJ Investments and the Wylie Economic Development Corporation. The property, known as Eubanks Business Park and located at 3600 Eubanks Lanes, will be developed in two...

read more
Blueprint showcasing student talent

Blueprint showcasing student talent

Mar 30, 2023 |

Despite a small staff, the five students that oversee Blueprint are making a big impact on their faculty advisor and the Wylie East High School community. The student-run, digital publication is a “sibling” of the school’s yearbook, said faculty advisor Kimberly...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe