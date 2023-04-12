Subscribe
Order photos

Counties receive additional $22 million to fight homelessness

by | Apr 12, 2023 | Latest

A recently announced $2.8 billion package of annual funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will see the All Neighbors Coalition receive a 20% increase compared to last year.

The All Neighbors Coalition, a collection of 130 nonprofit organizations fighting homelessness will receive $22 million, according to a March 28 release from HUD. The increased annual funding is in addition to a $22.8 million funding from the department that will be distributed throughout Dallas and Collin counties.

Unlike a traditional nonprofit that may exist as a singular organization with a mission, funding to fight homelessness is organized into Continuums of Care (CoCs) by HUD with a lead agency that coordinates local efforts to assist local unhoused populations. Grants are also based on proven results, not need, said Sara Craig, vice president of development and communications at Housing Forward, the lead organization for the Dallas-area CoC.

The application process was also incredibly selective, said Craig, adding that about 36 organizations received funding from the more than 400 applicants.

“Not only did our community have to show that we were working in our community, but we had to show that we were partnering with other organizations to care for our neighbors,” Craig said.

Because Housing Forward exists as a lead agency, it will use some of the funds for its programming, but many of the allocated $22.8 million grant from February 2023 will be given directly to nonprofit organizations that work within the All Neighbors Coalition.

“When we apply for it, we are not a direct care organization,” Craig said. “We are working on behalf of the system to bring in funding. Our role as the lead agency is to bring all the parties together.”

For Housing Forward’s portion of the funding, it plans to put out a request for proposal for projects that will help it fight homelessness in the Dallas CoC. The $22.8 million from February will be used to help address needs in supportive services and permanent housing, namely in the chronically homeless population.

Because of the pandemic, Craig said care workers that check in on members of the unhoused population were unable to perform their routine check-ups, which led to some individuals’ condition deteriorating. With wraparound care for the population in more permanent support housing, the homeless will be able to receive more than just housing support including mental health care and other assistance.

There is also a need for greater permanent support housing, which only grew by about 5% over the last five years, said Craig.

For the full story, see the April 12 issue of The Wylie News.

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

Wylie High students walk out protesting gun violence

Wylie High students walk out protesting gun violence

Apr 12, 2023 |

In the aftermath of a school shooting in Nashville that left six dead March 27, students across the United States walked out of their classrooms around noon local time. The organization Students Demand Action, helped organize the walkouts Wednesday, April 5, by...

read more
Wylie PD offering Take Me Home program

Wylie PD offering Take Me Home program

Apr 6, 2023 |

A program targeted to all individuals with developmental or cognitive disabilities is assisting officers in responding to incidents with them. Entering its fourth year, the Wylie Police Department’s Take Me Home program is available to residents of all ages, said Cpl....

read more
Run for Our Heroes returns April 22

Run for Our Heroes returns April 22

Apr 6, 2023 |

An annual spring staple dedicated to remembering veterans and first responders is returning for the 12th year. The 1LT Robert F. Welch III Run for Our Heroes was created as an effort to help his widow Becky Welch honor and remember the life of her husband who was...

read more
Senior Center to host prom for members

Senior Center to host prom for members

Apr 5, 2023 |

Local seniors will have their opportunity to walk the red carpet and shine in a silver screen spotlight at the annual senior prom organized by the Wylie Senior Recreation Center. The ninth annual dance will be held at noon Friday, April 21, at the Collin College Event...

read more
Tree survey, disannexation discussed by council

Tree survey, disannexation discussed by council

Apr 5, 2023 |

Council discussed next steps to disannex city property on Lavon Lake and next steps to implementing an urban forest master plan during two recent work sessions. The work sessions were part of the Tuesday, March 28, meeting held at City Hall where council also...

read more
Reader’s Choice Awards – 2023

Reader’s Choice Awards – 2023

Mar 30, 2023 |

After months of hard work — voting, reviewing ballots and tallying results — the 2023 Best of results are in!  This special section is one of my favorites because it is a celebration of local businesses and individuals who have been recognized by citizens for the...

read more
Industrial Park coming near Eubanks Lane

Industrial Park coming near Eubanks Lane

Mar 30, 2023 |

An industrial park may break ground as soon as this summer in a development partnership between MLKJ Investments and the Wylie Economic Development Corporation. The property, known as Eubanks Business Park and located at 3600 Eubanks Lanes, will be developed in two...

read more
Blueprint showcasing student talent

Blueprint showcasing student talent

Mar 30, 2023 |

Despite a small staff, the five students that oversee Blueprint are making a big impact on their faculty advisor and the Wylie East High School community. The student-run, digital publication is a “sibling” of the school’s yearbook, said faculty advisor Kimberly...

read more
Mayor shares project updates during state of the city

Mayor shares project updates during state of the city

Mar 29, 2023 |

Major infrastructure projects are set to get underway later this year, according to the latest update from Wylie Mayor Matthew Porter. He gave his annual address to city staff and local businesspeople at the Wylie Chamber of Commerce luncheon Tuesday, March 21, in the...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe