Counties receive additional $22 million to fight homelessness

A recently announced $2.8 billion package of annual funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will see the All Neighbors Coalition receive a 20% increase compared to last year.

The All Neighbors Coalition, a collection of 130 nonprofit organizations fighting homelessness will receive $22 million, according to a March 28 release from HUD. The increased annual funding is in addition to a $22.8 million funding from the department that will be distributed throughout Dallas and Collin counties.

Unlike a traditional nonprofit that may exist as a singular organization with a mission, funding to fight homelessness is organized into Continuums of Care (CoCs) by HUD with a lead agency that coordinates local efforts to assist local unhoused populations. Grants are also based on proven results, not need, said Sara Craig, vice president of development and communications at Housing Forward, the lead organization for the Dallas-area CoC.

The application process was also incredibly selective, said Craig, adding that about 36 organizations received funding from the more than 400 applicants.

“Not only did our community have to show that we were working in our community, but we had to show that we were partnering with other organizations to care for our neighbors,” Craig said.

Because Housing Forward exists as a lead agency, it will use some of the funds for its programming, but many of the allocated $22.8 million grant from February 2023 will be given directly to nonprofit organizations that work within the All Neighbors Coalition.

“When we apply for it, we are not a direct care organization,” Craig said. “We are working on behalf of the system to bring in funding. Our role as the lead agency is to bring all the parties together.”

For Housing Forward’s portion of the funding, it plans to put out a request for proposal for projects that will help it fight homelessness in the Dallas CoC. The $22.8 million from February will be used to help address needs in supportive services and permanent housing, namely in the chronically homeless population.

Because of the pandemic, Craig said care workers that check in on members of the unhoused population were unable to perform their routine check-ups, which led to some individuals’ condition deteriorating. With wraparound care for the population in more permanent support housing, the homeless will be able to receive more than just housing support including mental health care and other assistance.

There is also a need for greater permanent support housing, which only grew by about 5% over the last five years, said Craig.

