Subscribe
HM Whiskey

Industrial Park coming near Eubanks Lane

by | Mar 30, 2023 | Latest

An industrial park may break ground as soon as this summer in a development partnership between MLKJ Investments and the Wylie Economic Development Corporation.

The property, known as Eubanks Business Park and located at 3600 Eubanks Lanes, will be developed in two phases: the first a space of nearly 26,000 square feet and the second about 20,000 square feet. Suites will be available to rent in around 28 spaces ranging in area between 1,380 square feet and 5,000 square feet.

In the event a company uses more or less space, there may be more or less than 28 tenants.

Mansour Khayal, the developer, said his goal with this development is to provide several different types of businesses, such as pest control, welders, window and HVAC companies to have space in Wylie.

“What I noticed over the past 15 years is that the labor force is moving east,” Khayal said. “Where we’re positioned, we can attract companies because of the affordable housing and location in a community where they can eat, live and play.”

Part of the rationale for choosing Wylie and a location near State Highway 78 is to provide workers an affordable way to commute to work. A Frisco resident, Khayal said he has racked up a hefty bill commuting on the tollway, which may not be as feasible for an industrial worker.

The Eubanks Business Park is also located within 15 miles of Rowlett, Garland, Allen and Plano making it accessible to four counties: Hunt, Rockwall, Dallas and Collin.

Additionally, Khayal said he wanted to ensure an active involvement in the development of the property and not just lease out half the space to a large company, preferring to have more individual spaces. As part of the development, he hopes local manufacturers will move in and take advantage of incentives and opportunities that exist in Wylie.

“I want to challenge companies to come and build in America and not be afraid of the challenges,” Khayal said. 

He added that he is excited about witnessing the first tenants moving in and witnessing the “energy” that accompanies a local business park in real America. In addition to developing Wylie, Khayal said it is important to keep the eastern portions of the Dallas Fort-Worth area in mind because they can sometimes be overlooked since they are farther away from the main hubs of Dallas and Fort Worth.

“We have to remember the east side of the Dallas-Fort Worth area,” Khayal said. “We have the labor and are able to get cities ready for development.”

Speaking of readying for further growth and development, Khayal said he envisions companies in this new business park providing materials, such as lumber or windows, for the eventual homes that will be constructed in nearby Lavon or Nevada, which are growing rapidly.

Beyond having a facility that is suitable for nearby industrial needs, the ambience and aesthetics were also important, said Khayal, adding that the business park will have a green area in the middle with a retention pond area and landscaping. Buildings will also be designed with sunscreens to provide natural light and be equipped with the necessary electrical supply for both industrial and air conditioning demands.

“We’re building a facility with enough power to where a company can run air conditioning and have the power they need for what they do,” Khayal said.

Currently, the Eubanks Business Park’s plans are with city engineering, said Khayal, adding that the plan is to hold a groundbreaking ceremony in the summer. 

“This is a dream come true, and we’re going to be here for a while,” Khayal said.

For more stories such as this, subscribe to The Wylie News.

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

0 Comments

HM Whiskey

Related News

Blueprint showcasing student talent

Blueprint showcasing student talent

Mar 30, 2023 |

Despite a small staff, the five students that oversee Blueprint are making a big impact on their faculty advisor and the Wylie East High School community. The student-run, digital publication is a “sibling” of the school’s yearbook, said faculty advisor Kimberly...

read more
Mayor shares project updates during state of the city

Mayor shares project updates during state of the city

Mar 29, 2023 |

Major infrastructure projects are set to get underway later this year, according to the latest update from Wylie Mayor Matthew Porter. He gave his annual address to city staff and local businesspeople at the Wylie Chamber of Commerce luncheon Tuesday, March 21, in the...

read more
Local students shine in WISD livestock show

Local students shine in WISD livestock show

Mar 29, 2023 |

Wylie ISD FFA members capped off their season with the 56th annual livestock show and sale. The show and sale opened Sunday, March 19, and continued March 23-25 with a sale taking place Saturday, March 25. Unlike other shows that invite FFA and 4H participants from...

read more
Full-day pre-K plan presented

Full-day pre-K plan presented

Mar 29, 2023 |

As the deadline to implement a full-day prekindergarten program for eligible students approaches, Wylie ISD is on schedule to clear the bar one year early. Deputy Superintendent Kim Spicer presented a plan to create full-day prekindergarten for all 4-year-olds in...

read more
Wylie East students organize Culture Day

Wylie East students organize Culture Day

Mar 24, 2023 |

Students at Wylie East High School organized the first-ever Culture Day last week where they showcased different countries and cultures of their heritage. The event was held during the power hour period on campus Wednesday, March 15, at the school. Madison Riffe,...

read more
City employees cite family mentors as reason for success

City employees cite family mentors as reason for success

Mar 23, 2023 |

Last week, The Wylie News highlighted a woman making an impact in the Texas Legislature. This week, the focus shifts to the city of Wylie, which has a number of important women in senior leadership positions, including the animal services manager and its engineering...

read more
Council approves funds for Ethiopian sports event

Council approves funds for Ethiopian sports event

Mar 23, 2023 |

Using a surplus of hotel occupancy tax funds, Wylie councilmembers paved the way to host a soccer tournament and culture festival hosted by the Ethiopian Sports Federation in North America (ESFNA). A resolution authorizing the city manager and mayor to negotiate a...

read more
Teacher, philanthropist honored at awards gala

Teacher, philanthropist honored at awards gala

Mar 22, 2023 |

Locals, education staff and district administrators gathered for an annual awards gala highlighting the work of select individuals over their careers. Two prestigious awards — the Elizabeth W. Garrison Award and the Garrison Legacy Award — were bestowed during the...

read more
Community newspaper continues dedicated service

Community newspaper continues dedicated service

Mar 22, 2023 |

It was 75 years ago that Paul Stimson first published The Wylie News on March 19, 1948. However, the first copy in the News’ archives still in existence is the second edition, dated March 26, 1948. Stimson’s lead story in that edition was an announcement that...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe