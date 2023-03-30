Industrial Park coming near Eubanks Lane

An industrial park may break ground as soon as this summer in a development partnership between MLKJ Investments and the Wylie Economic Development Corporation.

The property, known as Eubanks Business Park and located at 3600 Eubanks Lanes, will be developed in two phases: the first a space of nearly 26,000 square feet and the second about 20,000 square feet. Suites will be available to rent in around 28 spaces ranging in area between 1,380 square feet and 5,000 square feet.

In the event a company uses more or less space, there may be more or less than 28 tenants.

Mansour Khayal, the developer, said his goal with this development is to provide several different types of businesses, such as pest control, welders, window and HVAC companies to have space in Wylie.

“What I noticed over the past 15 years is that the labor force is moving east,” Khayal said. “Where we’re positioned, we can attract companies because of the affordable housing and location in a community where they can eat, live and play.”

Part of the rationale for choosing Wylie and a location near State Highway 78 is to provide workers an affordable way to commute to work. A Frisco resident, Khayal said he has racked up a hefty bill commuting on the tollway, which may not be as feasible for an industrial worker.

The Eubanks Business Park is also located within 15 miles of Rowlett, Garland, Allen and Plano making it accessible to four counties: Hunt, Rockwall, Dallas and Collin.

Additionally, Khayal said he wanted to ensure an active involvement in the development of the property and not just lease out half the space to a large company, preferring to have more individual spaces. As part of the development, he hopes local manufacturers will move in and take advantage of incentives and opportunities that exist in Wylie.

“I want to challenge companies to come and build in America and not be afraid of the challenges,” Khayal said.

He added that he is excited about witnessing the first tenants moving in and witnessing the “energy” that accompanies a local business park in real America. In addition to developing Wylie, Khayal said it is important to keep the eastern portions of the Dallas Fort-Worth area in mind because they can sometimes be overlooked since they are farther away from the main hubs of Dallas and Fort Worth.

“We have to remember the east side of the Dallas-Fort Worth area,” Khayal said. “We have the labor and are able to get cities ready for development.”

Speaking of readying for further growth and development, Khayal said he envisions companies in this new business park providing materials, such as lumber or windows, for the eventual homes that will be constructed in nearby Lavon or Nevada, which are growing rapidly.

Beyond having a facility that is suitable for nearby industrial needs, the ambience and aesthetics were also important, said Khayal, adding that the business park will have a green area in the middle with a retention pond area and landscaping. Buildings will also be designed with sunscreens to provide natural light and be equipped with the necessary electrical supply for both industrial and air conditioning demands.

“We’re building a facility with enough power to where a company can run air conditioning and have the power they need for what they do,” Khayal said.

Currently, the Eubanks Business Park’s plans are with city engineering, said Khayal, adding that the plan is to hold a groundbreaking ceremony in the summer.

“This is a dream come true, and we’re going to be here for a while,” Khayal said.

