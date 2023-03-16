Community ISD bus involved in wreck

Morning commuters in Lavon may notice a slowdown on State Highway 78 because of a wreck involving Community ISD’s bus 204.

The crash involving the bus and another vehicle near the Lake Pointe neighborhood on SH 78 took place the morning of Thursday, March 16. An email distributed by Community ISD said all students and the driver are okay although some minor injuries were sustained in the crash.

Parents of students have been notified with some going to the scene, and SH 78 has been shut down until further notice.

“With this shutdown, there will be some delays to our regular route schedule, but we are working hard to get all students to campus as quickly as possible,” the email to parents said. “We appreciate your understanding and patience as we work to resolve this situation.”