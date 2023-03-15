Subscribe
HM Whiskey

Commissioners discuss zoning for smoke shops

Mar 15, 2023

Clearing the smoke on certain establishments selling smoking products and alcohol were the subjects of a recent work session for the Wylie Planning and Zoning Commission. 

Director of Community Services Jasen Haskins said he brought the item before commissioners during their Tuesday, March 7, meeting because city staff are looking for direction on potential changes to the city’s zoning requirements with concern to smoke shops, smoking establishments and alcohol-related businesses. 

“We would like to create one section in the zoning ordinance that if you open up a store selling beer, wine or alcohol, you go to that section and there are all the rules,” Haskins said. 

Currently, the city classifies a brewery as a light industrial use or a hookah lounge as a restaurant with a smoking section, said Haskins. In the event of changes, such uses could appear in the city’s code of ordinances so long as there is a legal way to regulate.

Existing businesses operating under these guidelines would see the status quo maintained; however, they could have to reapply for zoning or a special-use permit if a change in ownership occurred, Haskins said.

Senior City Planner Kevin Molina said nearby Murphy has imposed restrictions on smoke shops that they have to be a freestanding building detached from any other retail establishment, adding that Wylie could do something similar. The city would be able to act using its regulation power in the name of public welfare.

Commissioners indicated contentment with allowing development by right for a brewery or distillery under the light industrial or commercial corridor uses that could end a special-use permit requirement. Smoke shops and smoking establishments will likely be different based on comments made by the commission. 

Haskins said staff may also conduct pre-emptive work on allowing marijuana dispensaries in the city, although it would not take effect until a policy shift at the state or federal level occurred. Next steps will involve consultations with the city attorney on discussed regulations.

For the full story, see the March 15 issue of The Wylie News.

Related News

Annual crime data released

Annual crime data released

Mar 9, 2023 |

The Wylie Police Department released its annual compendium of crime data that gets reported to the FBI’s National Incident-Based Reporting System last month. Statistics were released in a news release with data showing an 18% increase in crime between 2021 and 2022....

read more
Surplus cash could pave way for projects

Surplus cash could pave way for projects

Mar 9, 2023 |

Whittling down a $16 million surplus in the city’s finances was a topic of discussion as Wylie councilmembers discussed road projects throughout the city. The surplus discussed during the Tuesday, Feb. 28, meeting was in addition to the recommended reserve of 30% — or...

read more
WISD trustees learn of TEA changes

WISD trustees learn of TEA changes

Mar 8, 2023 |

An unclear state on how school districts will be evaluated by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) in its annual accountability ratings had Deputy Superintendent Kim Spicer “concerned.” Spicer presented the changes alongside Stephen Davis, executive director of secondary...

read more
Brown House hopes to hit new exhibit out of the park

Brown House hopes to hit new exhibit out of the park

Mar 8, 2023 |

The Brown House announced it is leading off March with a lecture focused on education about the early history of baseball. Guest Services Specialist Tracy Lawson said her husband, Bob, will be giving the talk at the historic home at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11. Both...

read more
TxDOT reminds drivers to drive sober on spring break

TxDOT reminds drivers to drive sober on spring break

Mar 3, 2023 |

As spring break approaches for college students, the Texas Department of Transportation reminded drivers of the potential consequences of drinking and driving in a March 1 news release. One person in Texas dies every 7 hours and 43 minutes in an alcohol related DUI...

read more
Adult mental health court created in Collin County

Adult mental health court created in Collin County

Mar 3, 2023 |

Mentally ill offenders in Collin County can now be placed into a court-supervised outpatient treatment program instead of the traditional criminal justice process, according to Judge Jennifer Edgeworth of the 219th District Court in McKinney. Edgeworth and County...

read more
Library hosting mini DND convention

Library hosting mini DND convention

Mar 1, 2023 |

Local dungeon masters and dungeon crawlers alike can polish their story arcs or prepare their spells for a magical afternoon of roleplaying action in early March. The Smith Public Library will host a free Dungeons & Dragons mini convention for the first time from...

read more
Prom closet still in need of donations

Prom closet still in need of donations

Mar 1, 2023 |

An annual staple ahead of the hustle and bustle of prom season is seeking donations from the community to assist high school seniors find that perfect dress and accessories. Now in its fifth year, the Wylie ISD Prom Closet — which offers formal dresses, shoes and...

read more
