SkillsUSA students visit state Capitol, debate mock bills

by | Mar 2, 2023 | Latest

Twelve SkillsUSA chapter officers representing Wylie School District attended the SkillsUSA Texas Legislative Day last week to learn about the legislative process.

The Skills USA Legislative Day was held Feb. 19-20 at the Texas Capitol and included approximately 150 SkillsUSA students from across Texas.

Attending from Wylie High were McKenzie Bryant, Imaayushi Shansalia, Anvitha Kommera, Laraib Mirza, Manan Sinora. Attending from Wylie East were Emmagin Becerra, Diana Soto, Autumn Jones, Alyssa Gonzalez, Reid Waters, Alysia Hill and Madison Palmer, junior state training officer.

According to lead SkillsUSA advisor for Wylie East, David Lanman, the students spent the first day training for the event at the conference hotel and the following day was spent at the Capitol.

While at the conference, students attended sessions on the legislative process in Texas, how a bill originates and becomes a law and they were introduced to parliamentary procedure.

Students then could go to the floor of the Texas House of Representatives and mock debate bills using the parliamentary procedure process they learned, said Lanman, adding “it is something very few groups are allowed to do.”

 Some of the mock bills they debated included whether to allow LTC holders to carry guns when on school properties, whether the State of Texas should take down Confederate statues and whether Texas should establish a universal speed limit.

Once bills were proposed, Lanman said, “the students went to the microphone on the house floor to argue in favor or against, or to amend the bill.”

“It was an amazing opportunity to sit on the Texas House Floor and learn more about the government, Emmagin Becerra, SkillsUSA District 5 reporter, said,

While at the Capitol, students also met with District 89 Representative Candy Noble, said Lanman. According to the advisor, Representative Noble is “huge supporter of students” and spoke to them about what representatives do for the people of Texas.

“She explained to the students’ what committees she was on and what each committee does,” he said. “Representative Noble then took the students back to the floor of the house and showed them bits of history in the House Chambers.”

For the full story, see the March 1 issue of The Wylie News.

Related News

Library hosting mini DND convention

Library hosting mini DND convention

Mar 1, 2023 |

Local dungeon masters and dungeon crawlers alike can polish their story arcs or prepare their spells for a magical afternoon of roleplaying action in early March. The Smith Public Library will host a free Dungeons & Dragons mini convention for the first time from...

read more
Prom closet still in need of donations

Prom closet still in need of donations

Mar 1, 2023 |

An annual staple ahead of the hustle and bustle of prom season is seeking donations from the community to assist high school seniors find that perfect dress and accessories. Now in its fifth year, the Wylie ISD Prom Closet — which offers formal dresses, shoes and...

read more
Wylie High esports readies for spring season

Wylie High esports readies for spring season

Feb 22, 2023 | , ,

Fresh off of two state championships during the fall season, Wylie High School esports competitors are looking forward to a strong spring season and adding to the trophy cabinet. The team began its eight-week spring season Sunday, Feb. 12, in five sports after adding...

read more
Parking lot not the place for dog, cat sales

Parking lot not the place for dog, cat sales

Feb 22, 2023 | ,

Wylie councilmembers showed their support for canines and felines during their most recent meeting designed to help prevent the sale of the animals in certain situations. Lt. Matt Miller from the Wylie Police Department presented an ordinance that would prohibit the...

read more
Murphy to host trout roundup

Murphy to host trout roundup

Feb 22, 2023 | ,

At least 2,600 rainbow trout are lurking in Murphy City Hall Pond, waiting for young anglers competing in the 9th Annual Rainbow Trout Roundup. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, and is open to all fishermen under 18 years of age....

read more
Council, college filing window closes

Council, college filing window closes

Feb 22, 2023 | ,

With the filing window for Wylie municipal and Collin College Board of Trustee races closed, races for the May election are set. Filing for candidates opened Jan. 18 and lasted through Friday, Feb. 17, for the Saturday, May 6, election. To Login to read the full story...

read more
Fire department responds to incident at Caliber Collision

Fire department responds to incident at Caliber Collision

Feb 17, 2023 |

First responders from Wylie and Murphy combined to quickly extinguish a structural fire at a local auto repair shop last week. The Wylie Public Safety 911 center received multiple calls about an ongoing structural fire at Caliber Collision Center — located at 451 S....

read more
Fasten your seatbelts: McKinney Airport may expand

Fasten your seatbelts: McKinney Airport may expand

Feb 17, 2023 |

Commercial airlines may one day serve McKinney National Airport if McKinney voters approve a $200 million bond proposal on the May 6 ballot. A smaller project was rejected in 2015. The McKinney City Council voted Tuesday, Feb. 7, at their regular meeting for an...

read more
City, WISD visit Capitol for Legislative Days

City, WISD visit Capitol for Legislative Days

Feb 16, 2023 |

A biannual visit to Austin concluded last week with representatives from the city and Wylie ISD visiting legislators and sharing their legislative priorities. Dubbed Wylie Legislative Days, the municipal and school district dignitaries met with State Senator Angela...

read more
