SkillsUSA students visit state Capitol, debate mock bills

Twelve SkillsUSA chapter officers representing Wylie School District attended the SkillsUSA Texas Legislative Day last week to learn about the legislative process.

The Skills USA Legislative Day was held Feb. 19-20 at the Texas Capitol and included approximately 150 SkillsUSA students from across Texas.

Attending from Wylie High were McKenzie Bryant, Imaayushi Shansalia, Anvitha Kommera, Laraib Mirza, Manan Sinora. Attending from Wylie East were Emmagin Becerra, Diana Soto, Autumn Jones, Alyssa Gonzalez, Reid Waters, Alysia Hill and Madison Palmer, junior state training officer.

According to lead SkillsUSA advisor for Wylie East, David Lanman, the students spent the first day training for the event at the conference hotel and the following day was spent at the Capitol.

While at the conference, students attended sessions on the legislative process in Texas, how a bill originates and becomes a law and they were introduced to parliamentary procedure.

Students then could go to the floor of the Texas House of Representatives and mock debate bills using the parliamentary procedure process they learned, said Lanman, adding “it is something very few groups are allowed to do.”

Some of the mock bills they debated included whether to allow LTC holders to carry guns when on school properties, whether the State of Texas should take down Confederate statues and whether Texas should establish a universal speed limit.

Once bills were proposed, Lanman said, “the students went to the microphone on the house floor to argue in favor or against, or to amend the bill.”

“It was an amazing opportunity to sit on the Texas House Floor and learn more about the government, Emmagin Becerra, SkillsUSA District 5 reporter, said,

While at the Capitol, students also met with District 89 Representative Candy Noble, said Lanman. According to the advisor, Representative Noble is “huge supporter of students” and spoke to them about what representatives do for the people of Texas.

“She explained to the students’ what committees she was on and what each committee does,” he said. “Representative Noble then took the students back to the floor of the house and showed them bits of history in the House Chambers.”

