Library hosting mini DND convention

Local dungeon masters and dungeon crawlers alike can polish their story arcs or prepare their spells for a magical afternoon of roleplaying action in early March.

The Smith Public Library will host a free Dungeons & Dragons mini convention for the first time from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 8.

“We’ll have multiple game masters running Dungeons & Dragons games the entire time for quick, drop-in games complete with pre-made characters and other supplies,” said Kelsey Sidwell, teen services librarian at Smith Public Library. “Just show up, sit down, and start rolling. We also have special programs throughout the day.”

Attendees will be able to participate in a live-action Dungeons & Dragons game, a workshop designed for teen and tween players and a resin dice casting presentation. There will also be a dice giveaway, said Sidwell, in addition to a panel discussion at the end of the day with experienced game masters.

Registration will not be required for any events with the exception of a “Be a Better D&D Player” workshop with the Alternative Comedy Theater, a Richardson-based improvisation comedy group. Sidwell said she encouraged fifth through 12th grade participants to register for the workshop.

Additionally, there will be a 3D printing session for game supplements from 4:40 to 5:30 p.m. during the mini convention. An adult librarian will demonstrate how library resources can be used to create things used to enhance a game or adventure.

While the library already hosts its own Dungeons & Dragons campaigns, the idea came from an outside source: Jon Campoverde, the D&D club advisor at Wylie High School. Sidwell said Campoverde also helps out at many of the library’s existing programming for the roleplaying game.

