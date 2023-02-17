Subscribe
Wylie ISD adding more instructional time to make up bad weather days

by | Feb 17, 2023 | Latest

Wylie ISD has announced plans to extend the number of minutes students will spend in the classroom to meet state requirements for education.

The extensions to the school days were chosen through a poll conducted by the district, according to a Feb. 17 news release. A poll that began Friday, Feb. 10, gave the option to add minimal time and use bad weather days received 545 votes compared to the 3,457 votes for adding more minutes to the school day.

School hours will be amended at the elementary, intermediate and junior high school levels, the news release said, in addition to modifications to the school day at the Achieve Academy. Elementary school hours will receive the biggest change, adding 15 minutes, while intermediate, junior high and Achieve Academy students will add five minutes to the day.

School will end at 2:50 p.m. for Achieve Academy, 2:55 p.m. for elementary schools and 3:35 p.m. for intermediate and junior high schools after the additional time is added. The hours at Wylie and Wylie East high schools will remain the same because their longer schedules will still meet state requirements, the news release said.

“​​We understand the new dismissal times may affect families with specific after-school needs, and we will work with those families on a case-by-case basis,” the news release said.

As part of the changes, students and staff — depending on their contract — will not attend school April 10 or May 30 nor will May 26 serve as an early-release date. Staff are also encouraged to consult the weekly newsletter for more specific information.

