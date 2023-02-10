Young authors needed for Look at My Book program

A program encouraging young authors for nine years once again returns to the Smith Public Library.

Students in sixth grade and below are now able to submit to the Look at My Book program, which began Monday, Feb. 6. The program lasts through April 1, and children are able to submit their work at the children’s desk inside the library, located at 300 Country Club Road, Suite 300.

Library Director Ofilia Barrera said submitted books are cataloged and placed in the featured section, where they will remain until April 30.

The program began in 2014 as a way to develop creativity and imagination while students are still learning writing skills, said Barrera. At the time, a young library visitor wanted to submit her own book about a German shepherd to the library’s connection.

“She left the name of the dog blank so that we could choose it, but she strongly recommended the name ‘Scout,’” Barrera said. “Zoe’s simple act of wanting to share her story inspired us to start the program so that all kids had the same opportunity.”

Books can be submitted in any format, she added, and there have been submissions as paper folded in half.

Artwork is also allowed with past books including color illustrations in marker or colored pencil, while Barrera said black and white pictures are also accepted.

Unlike other library activities that are often structured, the Look at My Book program gives full creative license to local students on how they want to participate. Barrera said the program will allow students to be creative independently while also processing their thoughts and emotions at a deeper level.

“Creative writing also leads to improved problem-solving skills, which ultimately ties back to working successfully with others,” Barrera said. “We also want to encourage children to write their stories as every book in the library began as an idea in someone’s head.”

For the full story, see the Feb. 8 issue of The Wylie News.