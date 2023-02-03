Master Networks connect businesses

Subscribe
by | Feb 3, 2023 | Latest

A local business networking group is providing another forum for local businesspeople to build relationships and grow their enterprises.

The group, called Master Networks, was founded to be more about the people in the meetings rather than a simple opportunity to meet other local businesspeople. Chapter president of Wylie Master Networks Cordell Reynolds said his group has been meeting since 2021, making them one of the newer Master Networks affiliates.

The Wylie chapter meets downtown at the Community Wealth Advisors office, located at 109 N. Ballard Ave, from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday mornings each week. Reynolds says membership currently sits at 41, making it one of the fastest growing chapters as well.

“These are people striving to make Wylie a better community in their own right,” Reynolds said. “We get to come together and learn from each other’s successes and failures and build relationships.”

Each weekly meeting has a structured agenda, he added, where members gather to learn more about members’ businesses, participate in training or learn about business development. During the second and fourth weeks of the month, Reynolds said the organization allows one or two members to give a presentation highlighting their product or share background information on how they started their business.

Additionally, Master Networks as a national organization tries to ensure that each member brings a unique perspective to meetings. Vertical splits will occur in economic sectors — such as having several different types of bankers — but most chapters are designed to have one representative for a specific business.

“There’s an opportunity for us to get multiple people in similar sectors,” Reynolds said.

The network also differs from other commerce-oriented organizations, said Reynolds, adding that Master Networks is designed to be a learning-based community and service-oriented organization.

Reynolds said individuals interested in joining the group are welcome to stop by anytime to check out their local chapter of Master Networks. To join the group, visit masternetworkshub.com/join/aUOeU4qv or email Cordell Reynolds at [email protected]

For the full story, see the Feb. 1 issue of The Wylie News.

