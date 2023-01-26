Wylie Acting Group to host audition workshop

A local community theater is seeking to make auditions more accessible to teen actors in an upcoming workshop in February.

Vice President of the Wylie Acting Group Board of Directors Michelle Smith said it is part of the nonprofit’s commitment to the community to hold this workshop. The Wylie Acting Group will host the audition workshop for children ages 11 to 16 from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5. The cost to participate is $25 per actor with sign-ups available at wylieactinggroup.org.

For interested individuals, there is no requirement to audition for the upcoming production of “Footloose.” There will also be volunteers assisting with monologue selection, perfecting delivery in an audition, basics of a dance call and recording of dance and monologue auditions, said Smith.

“If you have ever thought about being on stage, this is a perfect opportunity to come out and have some fun practicing monologues or dancing,” Smith said.

Founded in 2010, the nonprofit organization’s mission is to provide a community theater at little to no cost for participants, she said. Many of the participants in Wylie Acting Group productions give back by helping build and paint sets for community productions.

“There are so many theaters out there that charge $400-$500,” Smith said. “We don’t want money to be a reason somebody can’t participate in a musical.”

Other theater organizations may charge for an audition workshop, acting classes or vocal sessions, she added, which makes them similar to businesses. Smith said the Wylie Acting Group’s workshop will serve as community outreach while giving participants a one-month head start before the auditions for “Footloose.”

The volunteers will also work with participants, regardless of their experience level, with a goal of de-mystifying a dance call or monologue while providing feedback.

“We find people reaching out to us that are interested in being in a play but never auditioned before,” Smith said. “We even have folks who come out for a second or third time but are unsure of how to audition for a play or musical. We created this series — and we’re going to do one for every show we do.”

To sign up, visit the Wylie Acting Group’s website.

For the full story, see the Jan. 25 issue of The Wylie News.