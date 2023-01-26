Subscribe
HM Whiskey

Wylie Acting Group to host audition workshop

by | Jan 26, 2023 | Latest

A local community theater is seeking to make auditions more accessible to teen actors in an upcoming workshop in February.

Vice President of the Wylie Acting Group Board of Directors Michelle Smith said it is part of the nonprofit’s commitment to the community to hold this workshop. The Wylie Acting Group will host the audition workshop for children ages 11 to 16 from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5. The cost to participate is $25 per actor with sign-ups available at wylieactinggroup.org.

For interested individuals, there is no requirement to audition for the upcoming production of “Footloose.” There will also be volunteers assisting with monologue selection, perfecting delivery in an audition, basics of a dance call and recording of dance and monologue auditions, said Smith.

“If you have ever thought about being on stage, this is a perfect opportunity to come out and have some fun practicing monologues or dancing,” Smith said.

Founded in 2010, the nonprofit organization’s mission is to provide a community theater at little to no cost for participants, she said. Many of the participants in Wylie Acting Group productions give back by helping build and paint sets for community productions.

“There are so many theaters out there that charge $400-$500,” Smith said. “We don’t want money to be a reason somebody can’t participate in a musical.”

Other theater organizations may charge for an audition workshop, acting classes or vocal sessions, she added, which makes them similar to businesses. Smith said the Wylie Acting Group’s workshop will serve as community outreach while giving participants a one-month head start before the auditions for “Footloose.”

The volunteers will also work with participants, regardless of their experience level, with a goal of de-mystifying a dance call or monologue while providing feedback.

“We find people reaching out to us that are interested in being in a play but never auditioned before,” Smith said. “We even have folks who come out for a second or third time but are unsure of how to audition for a play or musical. We created this series — and we’re going to do one for every show we do.”

To sign up, visit the Wylie Acting Group’s website.

For the full story, see the Jan. 25 issue of The Wylie News.

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

0 Comments

HM Whiskey

Related News

City receives annual comprehensive financial report

City receives annual comprehensive financial report

Jan 25, 2023 |

After hearing a review of the city’s comprehensive financial report during last night’s meeting, Wylie councilmembers were informed they have a large surplus of funds in the city’s unassigned fund balance. John DeBurro, a partner with Weaver, presented the auditor’s...

read more
Wylie ISD I Have a Plan Night Jan. 30

Wylie ISD I Have a Plan Night Jan. 30

Jan 25, 2023 |

Wylie families preparing to send a student to high school will attend an event designed to inform students about curriculum choices the next four years is planned next week. The I Have a Plan night will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Wylie High School...

read more
Commissioners approve special-use permit

Commissioners approve special-use permit

Jan 25, 2023 |

Commissioners considered a special-use permit that would allow for office space amid future commercial development during its most recent meeting. The Wylie Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing during its Tuesday, Jan. 17, meeting to consider approving...

read more
Wylie Police arrest man accused of shooting his wife

Wylie Police arrest man accused of shooting his wife

Jan 24, 2023 |

A Wylie resident has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, family violence, with a weapon following his alleged involvement in a shooting last week. Kerwin Hubbard, 46, was taken into custody after he reportedly shot his wife with a gun the morning of...

read more
Glen Echo Brewing zoning case heard

Glen Echo Brewing zoning case heard

Jan 20, 2023 |

A brewing company eyeing a summer opening made progress because of the approval of a special-use permit at a currently vacant downtown property. Wylie City Council considered the permit request — which would allow a food truck park, brewing use and events center —...

read more
Body of missing woman found

Body of missing woman found

Jan 19, 2023 |

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office located the remains of an individual missing since Jan. 11. Kayla Kelley, 33, was reported missing by friends after several days, according to a Jan. 15 news release from the sheriff’s office. According to a Jan. 19 news release,...

read more
Wylie ISD students excel at livestock show

Wylie ISD students excel at livestock show

Jan 19, 2023 |

Last week, several students from Wylie High School and Wylie East High School showcased their talents at a county livestock show. The Collin County Junior Livestock Show was held from Jan. 7-14 at the Myers Park and Event Center in McKinney. Students from several...

read more
Local distillery opens downtown tasting room Friday

Local distillery opens downtown tasting room Friday

Jan 18, 2023 |

A local whiskey company is set to open its doors to a spacious tasting room this week after several months of preparing the space.  Ryan Hamar, the chief executive officer of Herman Marshall Whiskey, said he is happy to bring the company to Wylie, where he...

read more
WHS musical opens Jan. 19

WHS musical opens Jan. 19

Jan 18, 2023 |

Wylie High School’s theater department is putting on a production of a musical that has seen several iterations of a freaky family since they first debuted in 1938 as a panel cartoon. This year’s winter musical is “The Addams Family,” which will start its run at 7...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes
Mobility
Jersey Mikes
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes
Mobility
Jersey Mikes