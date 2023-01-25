Commissioners approve special-use permit

Commissioners considered a special-use permit that would allow for office space amid future commercial development during its most recent meeting.

The Wylie Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing during its Tuesday, Jan. 17, meeting to consider approving a special-use permit for a property located at 2505 FM 1378. The applicant, Newzad Brifki, is a real estate agent and business consultant seeking to use the property as an office space.

In the meeting’s agenda packet, staff recommended the commission vote to deny the special-use permit because it is not considered with the property’s future land use as a commercial corridor for the city, said Senior City Planner Kevin Molina. The proposed structure is a house currently on the property that would be converted into office space.

Brifki said he envisioned using the space as a personal office but that it was also suitable for use by a medical professional or insurance agent if not used by him. Because of how much he had invested in the property, he said he had no interest in demolishing the structure.

The property was initially rezoned from agricultural to commercial corridor in 2019, Molina said, with the vision of having a retail strip connecting with the CVS at the intersection of Parker Road and FM 1378.

“While the request is commercial in nature, the fact that it is a residential structure does not really fit with the design, which is a commercial development,” Molina said.

When presented with staff’s recommendation, the commission is still able to render its own verdict because the recommendation is staff’s opinion.

“When [the] Planning and Zoning Commission and council approved this item, the zoning exhibit you saw with these items is what they expected to see there,” said Director of Community Services Jasen Haskins. “My understanding is that the CVS through the Monroe property was intended to be commercial with a commercial look and feel; that’s why staff has the opinion we do.”

