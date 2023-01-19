Subscribe
Kaledek

Body of missing woman found

by | Jan 19, 2023 | Latest

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office located the remains of an individual missing since Jan. 11.

Kayla Kelley, 33, was reported missing by friends after several days, according to a Jan. 15 news release from the sheriff’s office.

According to a Jan. 19 news release, Kelley’s body was located in a Grand Prairie field by investigators from the Collin County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers after being discovered Wednesday, Jan. 18. The body was turned over to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination, where it was confirmed to be Kelley’s.

Following her disappearance, Kelley’s vehicle was located in a remote area of Frisco. The ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Kelley identified 32-year-old Ocastor Ferguson, also known as Kevin Brown, as a person of interest. 

Ocastor Ferguson, who used the alias Kevin Brown

Sheriff’s Investigators have arrested Ferguson for kidnapping and he is being held at the Collin County Detention Center in lieu of $1 million bond. He also faces charges for arson related to Kelley’s vehicle, the Jan. 19 news release said. 

Officials from the sheriff’s office are working to determine what additional charges may be brought against Ferguson.

“While we desperately hoped for a different outcome, I’m grateful for the dogged determination of my deputies and our Texas Rangers in locating Ms. Kelley,” said Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner. “As this is an ongoing homicide investigation, details outside what may be contained within an investigator’s search or arrest affidavit will not yet be released.”

In addition to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers, several agencies have assisted with the investigation.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office will release additional information as the investigation continues to develop, which will be monitored by The Wylie News.

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

0 Comments

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

Related News

Wylie ISD students excel at livestock show

Wylie ISD students excel at livestock show

Jan 19, 2023 |

Last week, several students from Wylie High School and Wylie East High School showcased their talents at a county livestock show. The Collin County Junior Livestock Show was held from Jan. 7-14 at the Myers Park and Event Center in McKinney. Students from several...

read more
Local distillery opens downtown tasting room Friday

Local distillery opens downtown tasting room Friday

Jan 18, 2023 |

A local whiskey company is set to open its doors to a spacious tasting room this week after several months of preparing the space.  Ryan Hamar, the chief executive officer of Herman Marshall Whiskey, said he is happy to bring the company to Wylie, where he...

read more
WHS musical opens Jan. 19

WHS musical opens Jan. 19

Jan 18, 2023 |

Wylie High School’s theater department is putting on a production of a musical that has seen several iterations of a freaky family since they first debuted in 1938 as a panel cartoon. This year’s winter musical is “The Addams Family,” which will start its run at 7...

read more
Property taxes due Jan. 31

Property taxes due Jan. 31

Jan 13, 2023 |

As the calendar turns over into a new year, property owners face an important deadline at the end of the month.  Wylie property owners whose taxes are not included in their monthly mortgage payment are reminded that the deadline to pay property taxes to the...

read more
Annual homeless census returns for seventh year

Annual homeless census returns for seventh year

Jan 12, 2023 |

An annual requirement for accounting local homeless populations is set to take place in the final week of the month. A Point-In-Time (PIT) Homelessness Census is required by the Department of Housing and Urban Development if federal funds are received from the...

read more
Dog park, splash pad construction planned in 2023

Dog park, splash pad construction planned in 2023

Jan 11, 2023 |

As Parks and Recreation staff navigate the new year, several new classes and parks improvements are on offer for 2023. Among the projects scheduled to take place this year are the construction of a splash pad at Community Park along with one at the Municipal Complex....

read more
Election filings open next week

Election filings open next week

Jan 11, 2023 |

Although the most recent election wrapped up in November 2022, candidates wishing to file for the May ballot will begin to do so next week when the filing window opens. In Texas, municipalities, school districts and other entities have the option to hold regular...

read more
NWS Fort Worth holding weather spotting training Jan. 14

NWS Fort Worth holding weather spotting training Jan. 14

Jan 10, 2023 |

Individuals interested in learning more about spotting severe weather still have time to sign up for a class held in Plano this weekend. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth is teaching a class about severe weather spotting Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Sockwell...

read more
District provides update on WHS incident

District provides update on WHS incident

Jan 6, 2023 |

An incident involving a firearm on the campus of Wylie High School provided a scare but ultimately left no one injured. Around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, a firearm was seized on campus by the school response officer, according to a Jan. 6 news release by the Wylie...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes
Mobility
Jersey Mikes
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes
Mobility
Jersey Mikes