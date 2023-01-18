Subscribe
Victim identified in fatality motorcycle crash

Jan 18, 2023

The Wylie Police Department investigated a single vehicle fatality crash that took place on Sunday, Jan. 15.
Around 11:45 a.m. Jan. 15, Wylie Police and Wylie Fire and Rescue responded to the area of South Ballard Avenue and Pleasant Valley Road in reference to a single vehicle motorcycle crash, according to a news release from Sgt. Donald English. 
Upon arriving at the scene, officers observed a male deceased from his injuries. During the wreck, the roadway remained closed for around two-and-a-half hours, according to Fire Chief Brandon Blythe.
The operator was identified as Sean Keller, 40, who was a Wylie resident. The crash remains under investigation by the Wylie Police Department.

