Election filings open next week

by | Jan 11, 2023 | Latest

Although the most recent election wrapped up in November 2022, candidates wishing to file for the May ballot will begin to do so next week when the filing window opens.

In Texas, municipalities, school districts and other entities have the option to hold regular elections in May or November in any given year. For the May elections, filing will begin Wednesday, Jan. 18, and close Friday, Feb. 17.

Wylie voters will head to the polls for municipal elections May 6.

For the city elections, two city councilmembers and the mayor will be up for re-election. All positions on the ballot are elected to three-year terms.

Mayor Matthew Porter currently holds the mayorship in Wylie and has announced his intention to seek another term. If re-elected, Porter would serve his second term. 

Place 5 is also on the ballot, which is currently held by Timothy Wallis, who is in his second term on council. If he files for re-election, he would serve a third term.

Wallis was first elected to council in May 2017.

First term councilmember Garrett Mize’s position, Place 6, is up for election this May as well. Mize would be seeking a second term if he files during the window.

Candidates interested in filing for a place on the city of Wylie’s ballot can pick up a packet from City Secretary Stephanie Storm at City Hall.

Community ISD will also hold May elections with four places on the board of trustees up for election: Place 4, Place 5, Place 6 and Place 7. All terms on the board of trustees are four year terms with elections held every other year.

Place 4 is held by Marc Stanfield who was initially elected in May 2015 and is serving his second term. If he files for re-election, he would be seeking a third term.

Place 5 is held by Jana Hunter who has served on the board since June 2015 and in her second term. She would be seeking a third term if she files for re-election.

Place 6 is held by Sean Walker who has also been a trustee since 2015. He currently serves as vice president of the board and would be seeking his third term in re-election.

Board President Randy McCuistion holds Place 7 and is the final trustee on the ballot. He was first elected in 2011 and would be seeking a fourth term if he files for re-election.

To vote in the upcoming May election, voters should confirm their voter registration status at votetexas.gov. The deadline for voter registration for the upcoming election is April 6.

Individuals currently not registered to vote can do so through their county registrar depending on their county of residents. Collin County residents should register at collincountytx.gov/elections.

