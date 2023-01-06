District provides update on WHS incident

An incident involving a firearm on the campus of Wylie High School provided a scare but ultimately left no one injured.

Around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, a firearm was seized on campus by the school response officer, according to a Jan. 6 news release by the Wylie Police Department. The weapon fell out of a non-teaching staff member’s purse and was later seized by the school response officer after the incident was self-reported by the unnamed staff member.

Police said the staff member claimed she forgot to remove the firearm from her purse before coming into the school for work.

According to a statement from Principal Brian Alexander, the employee is no longer with the district because it is unlawful to possess a firearm on any Wylie ISD campus.

“We, alongside Wylie PD, launched an investigation and learned that the staff member forgot to remove the firearm from her purse before coming to school. We do not believe the employee intended to cause harm,” Alexander’s statement said. “The staff member is no longer employed by Wylie ISD, and the criminal investigation is ongoing.”

Families with students in contact with the individual were notified after the incident, the statement added.

The investigation remains ongoing and no other information has been released as of presstime.