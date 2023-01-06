Subscribe
Kaledek

District provides update on WHS incident

by | Jan 6, 2023 | Latest

An incident involving a firearm on the campus of Wylie High School provided a scare but ultimately left no one injured.

Around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, a firearm was seized on campus by the school response officer, according to a Jan. 6 news release by the Wylie Police Department. The weapon fell out of a non-teaching staff member’s purse and was later seized by the school response officer after the incident was self-reported by the unnamed staff member.

Police said the staff member claimed she forgot to remove the firearm from her purse before coming into the school for work.

According to a statement from Principal Brian Alexander, the employee is no longer with the district because it is unlawful to possess a firearm on any Wylie ISD campus. 

“We, alongside Wylie PD, launched an investigation and learned that the staff member forgot to remove the firearm from her purse before coming to school. We do not believe the employee intended to cause harm,” Alexander’s statement said. “The staff member is no longer employed by Wylie ISD, and the criminal investigation is ongoing.”

Families with students in contact with the individual were notified after the incident, the statement added. 

The investigation remains ongoing and no other information has been released as of presstime.

0 Comments

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

Related News

Public notice access expanded by Texas newspapers

Public notice access expanded by Texas newspapers

Jan 6, 2023 |

In your community and throughout the U.S., every citizen has a right to know what its city, school district or water district is doing and how it affects their livelihood. Because of this right, public entities are required to provide advance notice to the public...

read more
Best of balloting now open

Best of balloting now open

Jan 5, 2023 |

Shop local. Eat local. Drink local. Now cast your ballot and Vote local. Voting for the annual Best of Wylie contest is now open and will continue through the end of the month. Whether you’ve lived in the Wylie area one year or 10 years, we know you’ve cultivated a...

read more
County livestock show opens Jan. 7

County livestock show opens Jan. 7

Jan 5, 2023 |

Several FFA and 4-H students will step into the show ring in a culmination of months of hard work preparing animals for the show ring, and potentially an auction.  Students will parade their pigs, cattle, sheep, poultry and goats around the show ring next week to...

read more
Bootcamp for survivors of abuse

Bootcamp for survivors of abuse

Jan 4, 2023 | ,

Individuals struggling with the aftermath of domestic abuse need a strong peer support network where they can learn to how to make healthy choices. For that reason, Wylie Police Department Crime Victims Advocate Kisha Voss, along with domestic abuse survivor Lisa...

read more
Area food pantries see uptick in usage

Area food pantries see uptick in usage

Jan 4, 2023 |

Increases to housing, food and energy costs led to more visitors at several local food pantries throughout 2022. Karen Ellis, executive director of Amazing Grace Food Pantry said the usual annual increase in individuals coming through their doors, 30%, was surpassed...

read more
Fuel City station now open

Fuel City station now open

Jan 4, 2023 |

Travelers through Wylie will have a new option to meet their personal and automotive fuel needs at a new 10,000 square-foot gas station and convenience store. Fuel City held a soft opening of its eighth location in Wylie Friday, Dec. 30, located at the intersection of...

read more
Library celebrates new equipment, return to programming

Library celebrates new equipment, return to programming

Dec 30, 2022 |

The Smith Public Library welcomed new borrowers, more circulation of its books and a summer full of avid young readers back in a year where in-person usage increased. Library Director Ofilia Barrera said 2022 had several successful events, new equipment installed and...

read more
City adds to economic base, expands services

City adds to economic base, expands services

Dec 30, 2022 |

The past year was busy for Wylie including an increase in the amount of sales tax collected, the opening of a new fire station and the appointment of a permanent city manager. Wylie Mayor Matthew Porter said the city’s continued focus on economic growth contributed to...

read more
Congressman, Collin County DA faced scrutiny in 2022

Congressman, Collin County DA faced scrutiny in 2022

Dec 30, 2022 |

Explosive growth, winter storm Uri, increased property tax valuations, a new water source and key political figures who were thrust into the limelight were just a few Collin County highlights of 2022. On Halloween, a federal lawsuit was filed against Collin County...

read more
WISD celebrates ‘A’ rating, Wylie Way

WISD celebrates ‘A’ rating, Wylie Way

Dec 30, 2022 |

Wylie ISD had another year where it reinforced The Wylie Way to students and received prestigious academic awards from the Texas Education Agency. All schools in the district received at least distinction in the annual TEA Accountability Ratings that measure student...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes
Mobility
Jersey Mikes
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes
Mobility
Jersey Mikes