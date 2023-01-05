County livestock show opens Jan. 7

Several FFA and 4-H students will step into the show ring in a culmination of months of hard work preparing animals for the show ring, and potentially an auction.

Students will parade their pigs, cattle, sheep, poultry and goats around the show ring next week to be judged in the 2023 Collin County Junior Livestock Show and Sale. There will also be competitions for horticulture displays and shop projects at the annual show.

The event, which features entries from FFA and 4-H members throughout the county, is set for the week of Jan. 7-14 at the Myers Park and Event Center, located at 7117 CR 166 in McKinney.

Doors will open at 7 a.m. every day of the weeklong show and close at 6 p.m.

Junior showmen will compete for ribbons in breeding and market classes of swine, cattle, sheep, goats, rabbits and chickens, as well as horticulture and shop projects.

Top market animals — typically in the top third of each animal breed — are selected for a Ribbon Auction where buyers help the showmen recover some of the costs of raising a show animal. The grand champion, reserve grand champion, division champions and reserve division champions qualify for the ribbon auction in the horticulture and shop competitions.

For a full schedule of the show, visit the Collin County Junior Livestock Show website.

To read the full story, see the Jan. 4 issue of The Wylie News.