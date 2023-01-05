Subscribe
Kaledek

County livestock show opens Jan. 7

by | Jan 5, 2023 | Latest

Several FFA and 4-H students will step into the show ring in a culmination of months of hard work preparing animals for the show ring, and potentially an auction. 

Students will parade their pigs, cattle, sheep, poultry and goats around the show ring next week to be judged in the 2023 Collin County Junior Livestock Show and Sale. There will also be competitions for horticulture displays and shop projects at the annual show.

The event, which features entries from FFA and 4-H members throughout the county, is set for the week of Jan. 7-14 at the Myers Park and Event Center, located at 7117 CR 166 in McKinney.

Doors will open at 7 a.m. every day of the weeklong show and close at 6 p.m.

Junior showmen will compete for ribbons in breeding and market classes of swine, cattle, sheep, goats, rabbits and chickens, as well as horticulture and shop projects.

Top market animals — typically in the top third of each animal breed — are selected for a Ribbon Auction where buyers help the showmen recover some of the costs of raising a show animal. The grand champion, reserve grand champion, division champions and reserve division champions qualify for the ribbon auction in the horticulture and shop competitions.

For a full schedule of the show, visit the Collin County Junior Livestock Show website.

To read the full story, see the Jan. 4 issue of The Wylie News.

0 Comments

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

Related News

Bootcamp for survivors of abuse

Bootcamp for survivors of abuse

Jan 4, 2023 | ,

Individuals struggling with the aftermath of domestic abuse need a strong peer support network where they can learn to how to make healthy choices. For that reason, Wylie Police Department Crime Victims Advocate Kisha Voss, along with domestic abuse survivor Lisa...

read more
Fuel City station now open

Fuel City station now open

Jan 4, 2023 |

Travelers through Wylie will have a new option to meet their personal and automotive fuel needs at a new 10,000 square-foot gas station and convenience store. Fuel City held a soft opening of its eighth location in Wylie Friday, Dec. 30, located at the intersection of...

read more
Library celebrates new equipment, return to programming

Library celebrates new equipment, return to programming

Dec 30, 2022 |

The Smith Public Library welcomed new borrowers, more circulation of its books and a summer full of avid young readers back in a year where in-person usage increased. Library Director Ofilia Barrera said 2022 had several successful events, new equipment installed and...

read more
City adds to economic base, expands services

City adds to economic base, expands services

Dec 30, 2022 |

The past year was busy for Wylie including an increase in the amount of sales tax collected, the opening of a new fire station and the appointment of a permanent city manager. Wylie Mayor Matthew Porter said the city’s continued focus on economic growth contributed to...

read more
Congressman, Collin County DA faced scrutiny in 2022

Congressman, Collin County DA faced scrutiny in 2022

Dec 30, 2022 |

Explosive growth, winter storm Uri, increased property tax valuations, a new water source and key political figures who were thrust into the limelight were just a few Collin County highlights of 2022. On Halloween, a federal lawsuit was filed against Collin County...

read more
WISD celebrates ‘A’ rating, Wylie Way

WISD celebrates ‘A’ rating, Wylie Way

Dec 30, 2022 |

Wylie ISD had another year where it reinforced The Wylie Way to students and received prestigious academic awards from the Texas Education Agency. All schools in the district received at least distinction in the annual TEA Accountability Ratings that measure student...

read more
Pirates aim for third straight district title

Pirates aim for third straight district title

Dec 22, 2022 | ,

As the team continues to win, the expectations for the Wylie Pirates girls soccer team will continue to increase. The Pirates finished the 2021-22 season first overall in District 9-6A, reaching the playoffs with an undefeated record. After winning their first team...

read more
Council debates zoning changes

Council debates zoning changes

Dec 22, 2022 |

Architectural standards and potential uses stole the show during a public hearing for a development located at the corner of Brown Street and State Highway 78. Council held a public hearing for the development during the Tuesday, Dec. 13, meeting. The rezoning request...

read more
Historian remembered

Historian remembered

Dec 21, 2022 |

Wylie lost one of its beloved citizens and historians last week. Billy “Bill” Lewis died Sunday, Dec. 11, at the age of 87 following a brief battle with cancer. Perhaps most known for his role as the Executive Director of the F.O. Birmingham Memorial Land Trust, Lewis...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes
Mobility
Jersey Mikes
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes
Mobility
Jersey Mikes