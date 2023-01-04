Individuals struggling with the aftermath of domestic abuse need a strong peer support network where they can learn to how to make healthy choices.

For that reason, Wylie Police Department Crime Victims Advocate Kisha Voss, along with domestic abuse survivor Lisa Middleton, will be facilitating an 8-week “Soul Bootcamp for Survivors of Abuse.”

In the course starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, survivors will connect in small groups to “begin their healing from abuse and provide support for each other,” says Voss.

Class topics covered in the course include identify emotions and triggers, develop new coping skills, set healthy boundaries, maintain positive self-esteem, learn how to develop healthy relationships, learn positive self-talk, healthy family skills, gain confidence, explore life’s purpose and focus on overall well-being.

The meeting location will be disclosed to those registered. The term will last 8-12 weeks for 2-hour sessions.

Class participants will connect in small groups to begin their healing from abuse and provide support for each other.

Voss pointed out that the class is not group therapy but peer support. Counseling referrals will be offered if needed she said.

“The goal of the survivor’s group is to provide a positive community, encouragement to heal and additional resources,” Voss said. “We want victims to know it’s not their fault and there is healing after abuse.”

To register, visit

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScqH1Stm1WlAS7GOOQGB9ILNadso4qrYnd6QEUXEE9M3Rz2ig/viewform

or for more information, contact Middleton at [email protected] or [email protected].