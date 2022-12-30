Subscribe
WISD celebrates ‘A’ rating, Wylie Way

Dec 30, 2022

Wylie ISD had another year where it reinforced The Wylie Way to students and received prestigious academic awards from the Texas Education Agency.

All schools in the district received at least distinction in the annual TEA Accountability Ratings that measure student achievement, school progress and how effectively learning gaps between students were closed. Superintendent David Vinson said the district was the only one in the state with over 10,000 students to earn an ‘A’ rating. 

“It’s a success built on years of hard work and the caliber of teachers and families we have,” Vinson said. “They move here for the school and support us. That’s not common these days because people think of school in critical terms.”

Vinson said Wylie ISD is also successful because students learn to identify social and emotional needs in addition to skills necessary for forming positive relationships. Students have struggled with those needs because of virtual schooling enforced by the pandemic and the ongoing acclimation to in-person education, he added.

The Wylie Way also comes into practice with social-emotional well-being by helping students identify critical skills for relationship-building.

“We have focused on three things: self-awareness, social awareness and relationship skills,” Vinson said. “[This helps] them go to people if they have a need and, secondly, helps develop positive relationships.”

For the full story, see the Dec. 28 issue of The Wylie News.

