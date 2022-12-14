Subscribe
P&Z hears cases for downtown area

by | Dec 14, 2022 | Latest

The Wylie Planning and Zoning Commission considered future developments coming to the downtown area.

During its Tuesday, Dec. 6, meeting, commissioners considered two site plans, two rezoning requests and an update to the city’s zoning ordinance.

One of the rezoning requests was for a piece of property owned by the Wylie Economic Development Corporation located at 280 W. Brown St. A similar request was made for a different property also owned by the WEDC during a March meeting, said Senior City Planner Kevin Molina.

The rezoning request would allow for commercial and residential uses, similar to the surrounding Downtown Historic District. Commissioners approved the request.

The commission also considered a rezoning request for a lot located at 116 N. Birmingham St., which is the proposed site of Glen Echo Brewery. The request also requested a special-use permit to allow a brewery, food truck park and an events center.

Part of the permit would grant an exception for requirements that a business serving alcohol cannot be within 300 feet of a church, school or another business also serving alcohol.

Director of Community Services Jasen Haskins said the exception for selling or distributing alcohol near a church or other alcohol vendor were mostly precautionary, citing older instances where a special-use permit was needed after the fact.

The applicant, Steve Shoenekase, was also requesting an exception for the requirement of on-site parking, said Molina. However, there is nearby parking with 22 parking spaces within 150 feet and 75 spaces within 300 feet.

“The concrete pad in front of the building only has eight parking spaces, which is insufficient,” Shoenekase said. “We’d like to convert that into an outdoor patio space. The typical customer we would have is used to parking remotely and walking in.”

For the full story, see the Dec. 14 issue of The Wylie News.

Related News

Council approves rezoning along SH 78, Brown Street

Dec 14, 2022 |

Complementing the architecture of the downtown area took center stage during a rezoning hearing before Wylie councilmembers. Council heard the rezoning request for property located at the southwest corner of the intersection of Brown Street and State Highway 78 during...

Brown House celebrates history

Dec 14, 2022 |

Residents looking to take a step into history can visit an iconic house located in downtown Wylie adorned with Victorian Era decor. The Brown House, located at 301 N. Ballard Ave., held a grand opening for its welcome center Saturday, Dec. 3, after several months of...

Algerians find community in Wylie

Dec 9, 2022 |

Although they are thousands of miles and an ocean away from their home country, Algerians have found familiar comforts in North Texas, namely Wylie. Situated in North Africa along the Mediterranean Sea, Algeria has a population of around 44.2 million people as of 2022...

Over 17,500 shoebox gifts collected in Collin County

Dec 8, 2022 |

Although National Collection Week is in the rearview mirror, online shoebox creations are still being accepted by Samaritan’s Purse for Operation Christmas Child. The nonprofit has built on the initial work of donating shoeboxes to children in wartorn Bosnia in 1993....

Police shooting suspect indicted

Dec 7, 2022 |

The suspect accused of shooting two Sachse police officers was indicted by the Collin County grand jury Tuesday, Nov. 29. Josiah Israel Perez, 26, was arrested Oct. 3 and has been held at the Collin County Jail since. He currently faces two felony counts for...

Programs planned by PD to ease holiday stress

Dec 7, 2022 |

As the holiday season inches closer, the Wylie Police Department is hosting two programs designed to ensure the holidays are a positive experience for residents. Its first program is Operation Blue Santa, one that has been run since the mid-1990s and provides gifts...

Ukraine Front Line sending much needed aid

Dec 2, 2022 |

What started out as a group of individuals meeting online has turned into a globally-connected nonprofit dedicated to providing needed wartime supplies to Ukraine. Connecting through the online chat forum Reddit, Ukraine Front Line, Inc.’s President, Steven Watford,...

Resident feedback wanted on mobility study

Dec 1, 2022 |

To address future transportation needs, Collin County is conducting a future mobility study that is set to be finished next year. Currently, the county is seeking resident feedback on its study at the midpoint as it solicits feedback on draft recommendations before...

P&Z considers rezoning requests

Nov 30, 2022 |

Special uses were the subject of the most recent Wylie Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. Two public hearings were held to that effect Nov. 15 at City Hall when commissioners gathered to consider two rezoning requests for properties located along State Highway...

