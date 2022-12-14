P&Z hears cases for downtown area

The Wylie Planning and Zoning Commission considered future developments coming to the downtown area.

During its Tuesday, Dec. 6, meeting, commissioners considered two site plans, two rezoning requests and an update to the city’s zoning ordinance.

One of the rezoning requests was for a piece of property owned by the Wylie Economic Development Corporation located at 280 W. Brown St. A similar request was made for a different property also owned by the WEDC during a March meeting, said Senior City Planner Kevin Molina.

The rezoning request would allow for commercial and residential uses, similar to the surrounding Downtown Historic District. Commissioners approved the request.

The commission also considered a rezoning request for a lot located at 116 N. Birmingham St., which is the proposed site of Glen Echo Brewery. The request also requested a special-use permit to allow a brewery, food truck park and an events center.

Part of the permit would grant an exception for requirements that a business serving alcohol cannot be within 300 feet of a church, school or another business also serving alcohol.

Director of Community Services Jasen Haskins said the exception for selling or distributing alcohol near a church or other alcohol vendor were mostly precautionary, citing older instances where a special-use permit was needed after the fact.

The applicant, Steve Shoenekase, was also requesting an exception for the requirement of on-site parking, said Molina. However, there is nearby parking with 22 parking spaces within 150 feet and 75 spaces within 300 feet.

“The concrete pad in front of the building only has eight parking spaces, which is insufficient,” Shoenekase said. “We’d like to convert that into an outdoor patio space. The typical customer we would have is used to parking remotely and walking in.”

