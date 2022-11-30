Festive weekend ahead

It is once again time for holiday festivities with several cities hosting parades and events throughout the first week of December.

Individuals looking to cross some holiday shopping off their lists can do so for a local cause Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 with the Coventry Reserve Open House and Pottery Sale. Hand-crafted pottery, cards and other items made by adults with disabilities will be available for purchase from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 2 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3 at its facility located at 2004 Parker Rd. in Plano.

Also, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3 is the Wylie Arts Festival at the Cross Church Event Center, located at 200 N. Ballard Ave. The event will have over 160 vendors indoors and outside and will be followed by the Kansas City Southern Holiday Express at 4 p.m.

The city of Wylie’s Welcome Center at the Brown House celebrates its grand opening on Dec. 3, with live music, remarks, and a ribbon cutting beginning at 11 a.m.

Just in time for holiday shopping, the Welcome Center’s gift shop offers commemorative Brown House Christmas ornaments, unique Victorian-themed gifts and books, toys, home décor, and seasonal merchandise.

At 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, the church will host its annual Festival of Lights Christmas Parade along Ballard Avenue. Parade attendees can then make their way to Olde City Park — located at 112 S. Ballard Ave. — for a Christmas tree lighting.

The tree lighting event will feature a performance by Wylie High School’s Tempo choir that will sing songs of the season.

The following week, families can explore City Hall decorated as iconic regions in the popular board game Candy Land. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 8.

In Sachse, the city will host its annual Christmas Extravaganza at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Municipal Complex.

In nearby Murphy, the annual Christmas in the Park will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Municipal Complex.

The event will feature a tree lighting ceremony at 5:45 p.m., several games and activities and photo opportunities with Santa from 6 to 8 p.m.

For the full story, see the Nov. 30 issue of The Wylie News.