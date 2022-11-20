Wylie East, Wylie earn 9-6A football accolades

Wylie East and Wylie finished first and second respectively in the District 9-6A standings and earned postseason accolades to show.
Terrell Washington Jr led the way for the district champion Raiders, who won the 9-6A title in their first season in UIL’s top classification. The senior Purdue commit was the unanimous district MVP, leading the team with 1,387 all-purpose yards and 24 touchdowns. He finishes his Wylie East career with 3,568 rushing and receiving yards in four seasons at the varsity level.
Other superlative winners for Wylie ISD schools included Wylie’s Sean Carter and Jagger Bale, along with Wylie East’s Michael Henderson and head coach Marcus Gold.
Bale was named the co-offensive newcomer of the year, along with Naaman Forest’s Deangelo Perales. Bale, the sophomore quarterback for the Pirates, had 23 touchdowns in his first season as a starter on the varsity team. His highlight of the season came in a pivotal win over Naaman Forest, where he had five total touchdowns in a 35-14 win.
Carter caps off his senior season as the two-way player of the year. He had three receiving touchdowns this season, including the game-winning score in the final minute of a win over Sachse that clinched Wylie a playoff spot. He also had three interceptions this season, playing both safety and cornerback.
Henderson was named the 9-6A defensive newcomer of the year as a sophomore defensive back, setting the tone in the secondary with six interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns. His biggest game of the season came in the Crosstown Showdown win over Wylie, where he had five tackles and two interceptions.
Gold was named the 9-6A coach of the year, helping the Raiders win the district title in just his second season as head coach. Wylie East improved from 2-8 the season before to 9-2 in 2022, showing great improvement under the new coaching staff in two short seasons.
For the other superlative winners, North Garland’s Godspower Nwawuihe was named the 9-6A offensive player of the year as quarterback for the Raiders. Lakeview Centennial’s star defensive end Trey Wilson was named defensive player of the year. Garland’s Chauncey Carter was named the district’s special teams player of the year. Lastly, Naaman Forest star Markis Deal was named the district’s two-way lineman of the year, finishing the season with seven sacks and 45 pancake blocks.
For the full 9-6A all-district teams, see below.
|1st Team OFFENSIVE GUARDS:
|#
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Class
|School
|53
|Ivan Thompson
|6’
|245
|12
|Naaman
|50
|Nathan Pruitt
|6’
|230
|12
|Wylie
|60
|Standrick Cole
|5”11”
|240
|12
|Rowlett
|64
|Brady Payne
|6’1”
|270
|12
|Sachse
|2nd Team OFFENSIVE GUARDS:
|#
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Class
|School
|75
|Leandro Escobar
|6’
|275
|10
|Naaman
|77
|Amjad Thabata
|6’4
|330
|11
|Wylie East
|58
|Klever Hernandez
|5’11
|240
|11
|North Garland
|50
|Eli Kalu
|6’1
|280
|12
|Garland
|1st Team OFFENSIVE TACKLES:
|#
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Class
|School
|75
|Matthew Schell
|6’5
|290
|12
|Wylie
|77
|Jaymon Lamb
|6’4
|260
|12
|Rowlett
|74
|Darwin Murillo***
|6’4
|315
|12
|South Garland
|76
|Zach Moore
|6’5
|315
|12
|Sachse
|2nd Team OFFENSIVE TACKLES:
|#
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Class
|School
|75
|Amarion Berry
|6’3
|280
|11
|Rowlett
|68
|Adrian Ramirez
|6’3
|280
|12
|North Garland
|66
|Ishmael Bah
|6’2
|270
|10
|Garland
|78
|Clark Pierson
|6’4
|380
|11
|Wylie East
|51
|Antonio Johnson
|6’4
|270
|11
|LC
|54
|Jordan Katin
|11
|Wylie
|1st Team CENTER:
|#
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Class
|School
|55
|Justus Perales***
|6’2
|280
|12
|Naaman
|56
|Austin Smith
|6’
|255
|11
|Sachse
|2nd Team CENTER:
|#
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Class
|School
|64
|Anthony Ortiz
|5’9
|240
|12
|Wylie
|70
|Alex Trevino
|6’2
|240
|11
|Garland
|62
|Luis Hernandez
|5
|10
|12
|South Garland
|1st Team H-BACK:
|#
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Class
|School
|4
|Isaac Loera
|5’ 11’
|205
|12
|Rowlett
|2nd Team H-BACK:
|#
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Class
|School
|14
|Nakoa Aukai
|6’2
|200
|12
|Wylie East
|85
|Jordan Johnson
|6’0
|225
|11
|Naaman
|1st Team TIGHT END:
|#
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Class
|School
|22
|Jason Flores
|6’0
|195
|11
|Naaman
|2nd Team TIGHT END:
|#
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Class
|School
|80
|Dane Farley
|6’3
|225
|12
|Wylie
|1st Team QUARTERBACK:
|#
|Name
|Class
|School
|Yards
|TD’s
|INT’s
|8
|Jaedon Hubbard
|12
|Wylie East
|1450 pass
|20
|1
|6
|Jonathan Hester
|12
|LC
|1,229 pass
|13
|1
|2nd Team QUARTERBACK:
|#
|Name
|Class
|School
|Yards
|TD’s
|INT’s
|4
|Mirko Martos
|12
|South Garland
|1376
|12
|10
|16
|Brenden George
|Sachse
|1196
|13
|6
|1st Team RUNNING BACKS:
|#
|Name
|Class
|School
|Yards
|TD’s
|13
|Jaden Davis***
|11
|North Garland
|1478
|10
|10
|Isaiah Cunning
|12
|Naaman
|1296
|12
|4
|Tristan Lee
|12
|Wylie East
|1090
|14
|2nd Team RUNNING BACKS:
|#
|Name
|Class
|School
|Yards
|TD’s
|2
|Devonta Crow
|12
|Rowlett
|742
|8
|2
|Prosper Akanna
|12
|Sachse
|1014
|9
|6
|Keyuntae King
|12
|Garland
|1084
|12
|28
|Ger’Myius Benson
|11
|Rowlett
|639
|8
|1st Team WIDE RECEIVER:
|#
|Name
|Class
|School
|Yards
|TD’s
|4
|De’Corais Taylor
|11
|North Garland
|725 total yards
|7
|6
|Kason Atkins
|11
|Wylie East
|36-523
|3
|19
|Corey Kirkling
|12
|Rowlett
|585
|6
|5
|Kaliq Lockett
|10
|Sachse
|357
|5
|15
|Julius Spencer
|10
|LC
|926
|8
|2nd Team WIDE RECEIVER:
|#
|Name
|Class
|School
|Yards
|TD’s
|7
|Alex Ainsworth
|11
|Wylie East
|402
|4
|7
|James Okolo
|12
|Rowlett
|579
|6
|7
|Jhett Creel
|12
|Sachse
|197
|2
|3
|Dylan Turner
|10
|Naaman
|27-400
|6
|4
|Chris Lewis
|12
|Wylie
|30-401
|6
|1
|Courtlin Scott
|12
|Sachse
|404
|3
|3
|Mateo Howard
|11
|North Garland
|615 total yards
|7
|1st Team KICKER:
|#
|Name
|Class
|School
|Notable Stats
|39
|Braden Gilbert
|12
|Wylie
|26 Of 28 PAT – 9 of 12 FG
|2nd Team KICKER:
|#
|Name
|Class
|School
|Notable Stats
|10
|Westin Waters
|12
|Wylie East
|27 Of 31 PAT – 6 of 6 FG
|1st Team DEFENSIVE Nose Tackle:
|#
|Name
|Class
|School
|Notable Stats
|53
|Ivan Thompson
|12
|Naaman
|40 tackles, 7 TFL, 2 sacks
|45
|Ta’Marques McNeal
|12
|Garland
|35 tackles, 9TFL, 3 fumble recoveries, 2 FF 2 QB Sacks
|55
|Cam Draper***
|11
|Wylie
|52 Tackles, 4 sacks, 14 TFL
|70
|Maurice Johnson
|12
|LC
|30 total tackles,1 fumble Recovery, 5 QB pressures
|24
|Dominique Gaston
|12
|LC
|70 total tackles, 8 QB Pressures
|2nd Team DEFENSIVE Nose Tackle:
|#
|Name
|Class
|School
|Notable Stats
|58
|D’Sean Byrd
|10
|Naaman
|31 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 Sacks, 2 Hurry
|54
|Jayden Janshego
|10
|Wylie East
|45 Tackles
|90
|Curtis Johnson
|12
|Rowlett
|37 Tackles, 2 TFL, 1 Sack
|94
|Jaron Counts
|12
|Sachse
|43 Tackles, 3 Sacks
|1st Team DEFENSIVE END:
|#
|Name
|Class
|School
|Notable Stats
|49
|Tim Muhammad
|12
|Garland
|46 Tackles, 17 TFL, 8 Sacks,12 QB pressures 2 FF, 2 FR
|19
|Zachari Loftus
|11
|Wylie East
|73 Tackles, 5 Sacks
|80
|Dane Farley
|12
|Wylie
|53 Tackles, 6 sacks, 16 TFL
|33
|Xavier Wright
|11
|LC
|50 total tackles, 5 QB Pressures
|2nd Team DEFENSIVE END:
|#
|Name
|Class
|School
|Notable Stats
|6
|Javier Russell
|12
|Rowlett
|32 Tackles, 5 Sacks, 9 TFL, 9 QB Pressures
|74
|Darwin Murillo
|12
|South Garland
|13
|Devion Bridges
|12
|Naaman
|37tckl, 3.5 sack, 7 TFL,
|44
|Brady Light
|10
|Wylie
|29 tackles, 1 sack, 5 TFL
|17
|Cheta Ofili
|Sachse
|47
|Anthony James
|12
|Wylie East
|25 Tackles, 10 QB Pressures
|1st Team INSIDE LINEBACKERS:
|#
|Name
|Class
|School
|Notable Stats
|7
|Gabe Harris
|12
|North Garland
|111 Tackles, 28 TFL, 6 Sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR
|22
|Zalen Reynolds
|11
|Garland
|90 Tackles, 21 TFL, 4 Sacks, I int, 3 FF, 1 FR
|24
|Robert Samano
|12
|Wylie East
|108 Tackles, 8 Sacks, 3 FF
|25
|Christian Resurreccion
|12
|Wylie
|70 tackles
|2nd Team INSIDE LINEBACKERS:
|#
|Name
|Class
|School
|Notable Stats
|23
|Derrick Guzman
|11
|Wylie East
|68 Tackles
|45
|Aveon Pacheco
|12
|South Garland
|89 tackles, 3 QB Hurries, 1 Sack Fumble, 2 FR, 1 TFL
|41
|Austin Fabian
|11
|Wylie
|31 tackles, 3 sacks, 3 TFL
|31
|Gibril Betts
|12
|Rowlett
|72 Tackles, 3 Sacks, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 2 CF, 2 PBUs
|41
|Vashon Brunswick
|10
|Sachse
|68 Tackles-9 TFL-1 Sack
|1st Team OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS:
|#
|Name
|Class
|School
|Notable Stats
|8
|James Holmes
|12
|Garland
|59 Tackles,4 Sacks, 8 QB pressures 2FF, 1 FR
|5
|Brady Dalton
|11
|Wylie
|81 tackles, 10 sacks, 18 TFL
|36
|Trevor Ferland
|12
|Wylie
|83 tackles, 7 sacks, 18 TFL
|25
|Emanual Evans
|12
|Rowlett
|62 Tackles, 2 Sacks, 3 TFL, 6 QB Pressures
|2nd Team OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS:
|#
|Name
|Class
|School
|Notable Stats
|10
|Jeremy Carcamo
|11
|Garland
|48 Tackles, 10 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FF, 1 FR
|5
|Rome Jeffers
|10
|Wylie East
|70 Tackles, 3 FF, 1 INT
|52
|Chris Talley
|12
|Sachse
|62 Tackles, 4 TFL-2 Sacks
|18
|Cory Gray
|12
|LC
|53 Total Tackles, 6 Qb Pressures, 5TFl
|1st Team SAFETY:
|#
|Name
|Class
|School
|Notable Stats
|21
|Michael Henderson
|10
|Wylie East
|70 Tackles, 7 INTs for 2 TDs
|7
|Jason Nwokedi
|12
|Wylie
|37 tackles, 1 Int
|8
|Joesph Brocks
|11
|Rowlett
|59 Tackles, 4 TFL, 1 CF, 8 PBUs
|7
|Anthony Harris (AJ)
|12
|LC
|61 Total Tackles, 1 Fumble Recovery, 3 Int, 14 PBUs
|2nd Team SAFETY:
|#
|Name
|Class
|School
|Notable Stats
|11
|Ki’Neal Reed
|11
|Wylie East
|59 Tackles
|12
|Noah Myles
|11
|North Garland
|55 Tackles, 1 Sack, 1 INT, 4 PBU’S
|8
|Zion Arnold-Ervin
|12
|Naaman
|34 Tackles, 3 INTs,2 FBR
|9
|Chauncey Carter
|12
|Garland
|42 Tackles, 8 PBU, 3 INT
|21
|Oshea Johnson
|11
|Garland
|21 Tkles,1 TFL, 2 PBU, 1 Int, 1FR
|1st Team CORNERBACK:
|#
|Name
|Class
|School
|Notable Stats
|20
|Celdon Gooch***
|12
|Wylie East
|20 Tackles, 11 PBU’s
|3
|Bryan Washington
|12
|Wylie
|26 tackles, 2 Int, 3 Fum Rec
|3
|Isaiah Jennings
|11
|Rowlett
|38 Tackles, 1 INT, 1 CF, 8 PBUs
|2
|Jamar Rhodes
|12
|LC
|37 Total Tackles, 3 Forced Fumbles, 3 Int, 12 PBUs
|2nd Team CORNERBACK:
|#
|Name
|Class
|School
|Notable Stats
|1
|Dylan Stephens
|10
|Naaman
|47 Tackles, 2 INTs
|15
|CJ Wells
|10
|Sachse
|35 Tackles, 8 PBU
|6
|Jalen Soublet
|12
|North Garland
|35 Tackles 10 Pass Break-Ups
|24
|Terrence Greene
|11
|Garland
|20 Tackles, 1TFL, 9 PBU, 4 Int
|9
|Ja’Kari Alexander
|12
|Wylie East
|20 Tackles, 1 INT, 4 PBU
|1st Team PUNTER:
|#
|Name
|Class
|School
|Notable Stats
|39
|Braden Gilbert
|12
|Wylie
|37 Avg, 54 Long, 12 inside 20
|2nd Team PUNTER:
|#
|Name
|Class
|School
|Notable Stats
|45
|Maddox Lopez
|11
|North Garland
|44.5 Avg
0 Comments