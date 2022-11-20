Wylie East, Wylie earn 9-6A football accolades

Wylie East and Wylie finished first and second respectively in the District 9-6A standings and earned postseason accolades to show.

Terrell Washington Jr led the way for the district champion Raiders, who won the 9-6A title in their first season in UIL’s top classification. The senior Purdue commit was the unanimous district MVP, leading the team with 1,387 all-purpose yards and 24 touchdowns. He finishes his Wylie East career with 3,568 rushing and receiving yards in four seasons at the varsity level.

Other superlative winners for Wylie ISD schools included Wylie’s Sean Carter and Jagger Bale, along with Wylie East’s Michael Henderson and head coach Marcus Gold.

Bale was named the co-offensive newcomer of the year, along with Naaman Forest’s Deangelo Perales. Bale, the sophomore quarterback for the Pirates, had 23 touchdowns in his first season as a starter on the varsity team. His highlight of the season came in a pivotal win over Naaman Forest, where he had five total touchdowns in a 35-14 win.

Carter caps off his senior season as the two-way player of the year. He had three receiving touchdowns this season, including the game-winning score in the final minute of a win over Sachse that clinched Wylie a playoff spot. He also had three interceptions this season, playing both safety and cornerback.

Henderson was named the 9-6A defensive newcomer of the year as a sophomore defensive back, setting the tone in the secondary with six interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns. His biggest game of the season came in the Crosstown Showdown win over Wylie, where he had five tackles and two interceptions.

Gold was named the 9-6A coach of the year, helping the Raiders win the district title in just his second season as head coach. Wylie East improved from 2-8 the season before to 9-2 in 2022, showing great improvement under the new coaching staff in two short seasons.

For the other superlative winners, North Garland’s Godspower Nwawuihe was named the 9-6A offensive player of the year as quarterback for the Raiders. Lakeview Centennial’s star defensive end Trey Wilson was named defensive player of the year. Garland’s Chauncey Carter was named the district’s special teams player of the year. Lastly, Naaman Forest star Markis Deal was named the district’s two-way lineman of the year, finishing the season with seven sacks and 45 pancake blocks.

For the full 9-6A all-district teams, see below.