Wylie East, Wylie earn 9-6A football accolades

by | Nov 20, 2022 | Latest, Sports

Wylie East and Wylie finished first and second respectively in the District 9-6A standings and earned postseason accolades to show.

Terrell Washington Jr led the way for the district champion Raiders, who won the 9-6A title in their first season in UIL’s top classification. The senior Purdue commit was the unanimous district MVP, leading the team with 1,387 all-purpose yards and 24 touchdowns. He finishes his Wylie East career with 3,568 rushing and receiving yards in four seasons at the varsity level.

Other superlative winners for Wylie ISD schools included Wylie’s Sean Carter and Jagger Bale, along with Wylie East’s Michael Henderson and head coach Marcus Gold.

Bale was named the co-offensive newcomer of the year, along with Naaman Forest’s Deangelo Perales. Bale, the sophomore quarterback for the Pirates, had 23 touchdowns in his first season as a starter on the varsity team. His highlight of the season came in a pivotal win over Naaman Forest, where he had five total touchdowns in a 35-14 win.

Carter caps off his senior season as the two-way player of the year. He had three receiving touchdowns this season, including the game-winning score in the final minute of a win over Sachse that clinched Wylie a playoff spot. He also had three interceptions this season, playing both safety and cornerback.

Henderson was named the 9-6A defensive newcomer of the year as a sophomore defensive back, setting the tone in the secondary with six interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns. His biggest game of the season came in the Crosstown Showdown win over Wylie, where he had five tackles and two interceptions.

Gold was named the 9-6A coach of the year, helping the Raiders win the district title in just his second season as head coach. Wylie East improved from 2-8 the season before to 9-2 in 2022, showing great improvement under the new coaching staff in two short seasons.

For the other superlative winners, North Garland’s Godspower Nwawuihe was named the 9-6A offensive player of the year as quarterback for the Raiders. Lakeview Centennial’s star defensive end Trey Wilson was named defensive player of the year. Garland’s Chauncey Carter was named the district’s special teams player of the year. Lastly, Naaman Forest star Markis Deal was named the district’s two-way lineman of the year, finishing the season with seven sacks and 45 pancake blocks.

For the full 9-6A all-district teams, see below.

1st Team OFFENSIVE GUARDS:
#NameHt.Wt.ClassSchool
53Ivan Thompson6’24512Naaman
50Nathan Pruitt6’23012Wylie
60Standrick Cole5”11”24012Rowlett
64Brady Payne6’1”27012Sachse
2nd Team OFFENSIVE GUARDS:
#NameHt.Wt.ClassSchool
75Leandro Escobar6’27510Naaman
77Amjad Thabata6’433011Wylie East
58Klever Hernandez5’1124011North Garland
50Eli Kalu6’128012Garland
1st Team OFFENSIVE TACKLES:
#NameHt.Wt.ClassSchool
75Matthew Schell6’529012Wylie
77Jaymon Lamb6’426012Rowlett
74Darwin Murillo***6’431512South Garland
76Zach Moore6’531512Sachse
2nd Team OFFENSIVE TACKLES:
#NameHt.Wt.ClassSchool
75Amarion Berry6’328011Rowlett
68Adrian Ramirez6’328012North Garland
66Ishmael Bah6’227010Garland
78Clark Pierson6’438011Wylie East
51Antonio Johnson6’427011LC
54Jordan Katin11Wylie
1st Team CENTER:
#NameHt.Wt.ClassSchool
55Justus Perales***6’228012Naaman
56Austin Smith6’25511Sachse
2nd Team CENTER:
#NameHt.Wt.ClassSchool
64Anthony Ortiz5’924012Wylie
70Alex Trevino6’224011Garland
62Luis Hernandez51012South Garland
1st Team H-BACK:
#NameHt.Wt.ClassSchool
4Isaac Loera5’ 11’20512Rowlett
2nd Team H-BACK:
#NameHt.Wt.ClassSchool
14Nakoa Aukai6’220012Wylie East
85Jordan Johnson6’022511Naaman
1st Team TIGHT END:
#NameHt.Wt.ClassSchool
22Jason Flores6’019511Naaman
2nd Team TIGHT END:
#NameHt.Wt.ClassSchool
80Dane Farley6’322512Wylie
1st Team QUARTERBACK:
#NameClassSchoolYardsTD’sINT’s
8Jaedon Hubbard12Wylie East1450 pass201
6Jonathan Hester12LC1,229 pass131
2nd Team QUARTERBACK:
#NameClassSchoolYardsTD’sINT’s
4Mirko Martos12South Garland13761210
16Brenden GeorgeSachse1196136
1st Team RUNNING BACKS:
#NameClassSchoolYardsTD’s
13Jaden Davis***11North Garland147810
10Isaiah Cunning12Naaman129612
4Tristan Lee12Wylie East109014
2nd Team RUNNING BACKS:
#NameClassSchoolYardsTD’s
2Devonta Crow12Rowlett7428
2Prosper Akanna12Sachse10149
6Keyuntae King12Garland108412
28Ger’Myius Benson11Rowlett6398
1st Team WIDE RECEIVER:
#NameClassSchoolYardsTD’s
4De’Corais Taylor11North Garland725 total yards7
6Kason Atkins11Wylie East36-5233
19Corey Kirkling12Rowlett5856
5Kaliq Lockett10Sachse3575
15Julius Spencer10LC9268
2nd Team WIDE RECEIVER:
#NameClassSchoolYardsTD’s
7Alex Ainsworth11Wylie East4024
7James Okolo12Rowlett5796
7Jhett Creel12Sachse1972
3Dylan Turner10Naaman27-4006
4Chris Lewis12Wylie30-4016
1Courtlin Scott12Sachse4043
3Mateo Howard11North Garland615 total yards7
1st Team KICKER:
#NameClassSchoolNotable Stats
39Braden Gilbert12Wylie26 Of 28 PAT – 9 of 12 FG
2nd Team KICKER:
#NameClassSchoolNotable Stats
10Westin Waters12Wylie East27 Of 31 PAT – 6 of 6 FG
1st Team DEFENSIVE Nose Tackle:
#NameClassSchoolNotable Stats
53Ivan Thompson12Naaman40 tackles, 7 TFL, 2 sacks
45Ta’Marques McNeal12Garland35 tackles, 9TFL, 3 fumble recoveries, 2 FF 2 QB Sacks
55Cam Draper***11Wylie52 Tackles, 4 sacks, 14 TFL
70Maurice Johnson12LC30 total tackles,1 fumble Recovery, 5 QB pressures
24Dominique Gaston12LC70 total tackles, 8 QB Pressures
2nd Team DEFENSIVE Nose Tackle:
#NameClassSchoolNotable Stats
58D’Sean Byrd10Naaman31 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 Sacks, 2 Hurry
54Jayden Janshego10Wylie East45 Tackles
90Curtis Johnson12Rowlett37 Tackles, 2 TFL, 1 Sack
94Jaron Counts12Sachse43 Tackles, 3 Sacks
1st Team DEFENSIVE END:
#NameClassSchoolNotable Stats
49Tim Muhammad12Garland46 Tackles, 17 TFL, 8 Sacks,12 QB pressures 2 FF, 2 FR
19Zachari Loftus11Wylie East73 Tackles, 5 Sacks
80Dane Farley12Wylie53 Tackles, 6 sacks, 16 TFL
33Xavier Wright11LC50 total tackles, 5 QB Pressures
2nd Team DEFENSIVE END:
#NameClassSchoolNotable Stats
6Javier Russell12Rowlett32 Tackles, 5 Sacks, 9 TFL, 9 QB Pressures
74Darwin Murillo12South Garland
13Devion Bridges12Naaman37tckl, 3.5 sack, 7 TFL,
44Brady Light10Wylie29 tackles, 1 sack, 5 TFL
17Cheta OfiliSachse
47Anthony James12Wylie East25 Tackles, 10 QB Pressures
1st Team INSIDE LINEBACKERS:
#NameClassSchoolNotable Stats
7Gabe Harris12North Garland111 Tackles, 28 TFL, 6 Sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR
22Zalen Reynolds11Garland90 Tackles, 21 TFL, 4 Sacks, I int, 3 FF, 1 FR
24Robert Samano12Wylie East108 Tackles, 8 Sacks, 3 FF
25Christian Resurreccion12Wylie70 tackles
2nd Team INSIDE LINEBACKERS:
#NameClassSchoolNotable Stats
23Derrick Guzman11Wylie East68 Tackles
45Aveon Pacheco12South Garland89 tackles, 3 QB Hurries, 1 Sack Fumble, 2 FR, 1 TFL
41Austin Fabian11Wylie31 tackles, 3 sacks, 3 TFL
31Gibril Betts12Rowlett72 Tackles, 3 Sacks, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 2 CF, 2 PBUs
41Vashon Brunswick10Sachse68 Tackles-9 TFL-1 Sack
1st Team OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS:
#NameClassSchoolNotable Stats
8James Holmes12Garland59 Tackles,4 Sacks, 8 QB pressures 2FF, 1 FR
5Brady Dalton11Wylie81 tackles, 10 sacks, 18 TFL
36Trevor Ferland12Wylie83 tackles, 7 sacks, 18 TFL
25Emanual Evans12Rowlett62 Tackles, 2 Sacks, 3 TFL, 6 QB Pressures
2nd Team OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS:
#NameClassSchoolNotable Stats
10Jeremy Carcamo11Garland48 Tackles, 10 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FF, 1 FR
5Rome Jeffers10Wylie East70 Tackles, 3 FF, 1 INT
52Chris Talley12Sachse62 Tackles, 4 TFL-2 Sacks
18Cory Gray12LC53 Total Tackles, 6 Qb Pressures, 5TFl
1st Team SAFETY:
#NameClassSchoolNotable Stats
21Michael Henderson10Wylie East70 Tackles, 7 INTs for 2 TDs
7Jason Nwokedi12Wylie37 tackles, 1 Int
8Joesph Brocks11Rowlett59 Tackles, 4 TFL, 1 CF, 8 PBUs
7Anthony Harris (AJ)12LC61 Total Tackles, 1 Fumble Recovery, 3 Int, 14 PBUs
2nd Team SAFETY:
#NameClassSchoolNotable Stats
11Ki’Neal Reed11Wylie East59 Tackles
12Noah Myles11North Garland55 Tackles, 1 Sack, 1 INT, 4 PBU’S
8Zion Arnold-Ervin12Naaman34 Tackles, 3 INTs,2 FBR
9Chauncey Carter12Garland42 Tackles, 8 PBU, 3 INT
21Oshea Johnson11Garland21 Tkles,1 TFL, 2 PBU, 1 Int, 1FR
1st Team CORNERBACK:
#NameClassSchoolNotable Stats
20Celdon Gooch***12Wylie East20 Tackles, 11 PBU’s
3Bryan Washington12Wylie26 tackles, 2 Int, 3 Fum Rec
3Isaiah Jennings11Rowlett38 Tackles, 1 INT, 1 CF, 8 PBUs
2Jamar Rhodes12LC37 Total Tackles, 3 Forced Fumbles, 3 Int, 12 PBUs
2nd Team CORNERBACK:
#NameClassSchoolNotable Stats
1Dylan Stephens10Naaman47 Tackles, 2 INTs
15CJ Wells10Sachse35 Tackles, 8 PBU
6Jalen Soublet12North Garland35 Tackles 10 Pass Break-Ups
24Terrence Greene11Garland20 Tackles, 1TFL, 9 PBU, 4 Int
9Ja’Kari Alexander12Wylie East20 Tackles, 1 INT, 4 PBU
1st Team PUNTER:
#NameClassSchoolNotable Stats
39Braden Gilbert12Wylie37 Avg, 54 Long, 12 inside 20
2nd Team PUNTER:
#NameClassSchoolNotable Stats
45Maddox Lopez11North Garland44.5 Avg

