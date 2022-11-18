Subscribe
Wylie shutout by Duncanville in area round

by | Nov 18, 2022 | Latest, Sports

The Wylie Pirates season came to an end Friday night at McKinney ISD Stadium, losing 41-0 to the Duncanville Panthers.

The Panthers scored all 41 points in the first half as they held the Pirates to negative yardage over the first two quarters. Wylie quarterback Jagger Bale was taken out early in the game after a big hit, and the Pirates’ offense struggled to establish a rhythm against one of the best defenses in the country.

Still, Wylie showed a lot of fight throughout the game, forcing four turnovers from the Duncanville offense. Senior players Sean Carter and Bryan Washington were able to capitalize on the miscues, with Carter intercepting a pass in the first quarter in Wylie’s only stop of the first half.

In the fourth, Washington intercepted a pass in the back of the end zone to prevent a Panthers touchdown. He followed it up with a forced fumble and recovery on the next defensive possession, helping the Pirates preserve the second-half shutout.

Duncanville advances to face The Woodlands next Saturday in the regional semifinals. Wylie finishes the season 8-4 overall with their first playoff win since 2018.

