Subscribe
Veterans

Wylie defeats Horn in first round of playoffs

by | Nov 11, 2022 | Latest, Sports

Winning isn’t always a beauty contest and the Wylie Pirates have perfected winning ugly this season.

The Pirates (8-3, 6-2 in 9-6A) scored one offensive touchdown, one defensive touchdown and one touchdown on special teams to defeat Mesquite Horn 21-11 in the bi-district round of the state playoffs.

Horn opened the game fumbling in their own territory, but Wylie went backward and was forced to punt on its opening drive. After getting the first of several three-and-outs in the game, the Jaguars’ bad snap on their punt attempt rolled into the back of the end zone, where Terry Harton recovered it for a touchdown.

While the special teams certainly played in Wylie’s favor a lot of the game, it also took away. Horn blocked a punt out of the back of the end zone for a safety, followed by a field goal on their next possession to cut the game to 7-5 after one.

Wylie’s offense wasn’t able to manufacture a lot of points in the game, but it made the most of one key possession to start the second quarter. The Pirates went eight plays for 75 yards, capped off by Layne Chapman’s 1-yard score. It was Chapman’s ninth rushing score on the season and gave the Pirates a 14-5 advantage into the first half.

In the second half, Wylie’s defense dominated against Horn’s backup quarterback. The Pirates didn’t allow a single first down in the third quarter as Brady Dalton and company hounded the Jaguars players in the backfield. Wylie had seven sacks in the game.

Despite the herculean effort from the defense, Horn’s second blocked punt was returned for a touchdown to cut Wylie’s lead to just three points in the fourth. Horn got the ball back at their own 8-yard-line with over a minute remaining, but Austin Fabian’s game-sealing interception gave Wylie the final edge.

Up next for Wylie is the area round, where the Pirates face the Duncanville Panthers. Duncanville (10-0, 7-0) is ranked No. 10 nationally in the high school football rankings and defeated Bryan 74-13 in their first-round victory.

Wylie will face Duncanville at 7:30 p.m. next Friday at McKinney ISD Stadium.

For the full sports, see next week’s issue or subscribe online.

0 Comments

Related News

Rockwall Heath knocks out Wylie East in first round

Rockwall Heath knocks out Wylie East in first round

Nov 11, 2022 | ,

It was a nail-biter until the end in Wylie East’s bi-district playoff matchup with the Rockwall-Heath Hawks.  Neither team was able to gain much momentum offensively, but an experienced Heath team prevailed, giving the Raiders a first-round exit by a final score...

read more
Fundraising effort to aid pastor, family

Fundraising effort to aid pastor, family

Nov 11, 2022 |

Members of the community are championing a fundraising effort to provide some financial relief for a longtime resident and pastor battling Stage IV cancer. The benefit event, “More Alive than Ever,” will feature dinner and a pregame show, Monday, Nov. 21, followed by...

read more
Real Options mobile unit coming to Wylie

Real Options mobile unit coming to Wylie

Nov 11, 2022 |

Residents in need of pregnancy resources have another option to turn to — one that has over three decades of experience serving Collin County. Allen-based nonprofit Real Options is partnering with The Cross Church in Wylie to provide pregnancy resources to residents...

read more
County offers much needed veterans services

County offers much needed veterans services

Nov 10, 2022 |

Navigating and filing paperwork for benefits available to veterans, their spouses and children can be a complex experience that can potentially overwhelm many individuals. In Plano, the small staff at Collin County Veterans Services (CCVS) work to make the process a...

read more
Christian Care Week kicks off next week

Christian Care Week kicks off next week

Nov 9, 2022 |

An annual week dedicated to a local nonprofit organization kicks off Nov. 15 with a first-ever event. In past years, local residents gathered for a fundraising luncheon as part of Wylie Christian Care Week. However, the annual event entering its 35th year will host a...

read more
Incumbents carry the day in local, state races

Incumbents carry the day in local, state races

Nov 9, 2022 |

Unofficial vote totals are pouring in across the state with all counties reporting election results. However, the vote totals will not become official until they are canvassed by state and local entities in the coming weeks. At the local level, Wylie voters cast...

read more
Veterans to be honored at Nov. 11 event

Veterans to be honored at Nov. 11 event

Nov 9, 2022 |

Local residents who served their country will be honored at an annual tradition put on by Wylie ISD. The school district will host its Veterans Day Program at 10:40 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Wylie Stadium, which is located at 2550 W. FM 544. Attendees are...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Mobility
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Mobility
Jersey Mikes May 2022