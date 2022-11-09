Subscribe
Christian Care Week kicks off next week

An annual week dedicated to a local nonprofit organization kicks off Nov. 15 with a first-ever event.

In past years, local residents gathered for a fundraising luncheon as part of Wylie Christian Care Week. However, the annual event entering its 35th year will host a breakfast event for the first time, said Interim President of the Wylie Chamber of Commerce Tina Stelnicki. This year’s theme for Christian Care Week is “Caring and Sharing Hope.”

The breakfast event begins at 9 a.m. and concludes at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, and will be held at The Cross Church Event Center, which is located at 200 N. Ballard Ave. Check-in for attendees begins at 8:30 a.m.

Tickets are currently available and are $20 per person for chamber members who reserve a spot prior to the event. For those showing up at the door or who are not chamber members, the cost to attend is $25 per person.

Attendees of the breakfast who bring a canned good for the nonprofit will receive a coupon to attend a future Wylie Chamber of Commerce luncheon for free.

The Wylie Community Christian Care Center is a nonprofit that provides a food pantry as well as short-term emergency relief for local families. Among the relief services offered by the organization are clothing and the payment of certain bills, such as rent or utility payments.

The nonprofit services Wylie, Lavon, Nevada, Josephine, Royse City, Sachse and Murphy. It has provided services for over 40 years.

Stelnicki said the fundraising breakfast will have a live auction that raises money for the Wylie Community Christian Care Center. All proceeds from the auction are donated directly to the nonprofit so it can continue to serve Wylie and surrounding communities.

For the full story, see the Nov. 9 issue of The Wylie News.

