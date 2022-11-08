Subscribe
Veterans

Election Day is today

by | Nov 8, 2022 | Latest

Voters head to the polls today to cast ballots for races at the federal, state, county and local levels. 

Polls opened at 7 a.m. today and will remain open until 7 p.m. Polling locations include the Michael J. Felix Community Center, which is located at 3815 Sachse Rd., Wylie Senior Recreation Center, which is located at 800 Thomas St. and Collin College’s Wylie Campus, which is located at 391 Country Club Rd, for Collin County residents.

Lavon residents will be asked to vote on a Home Rule Charter. The vote for a Home Rule Charter is an all-or-nothing process, which means that voters must approve the entire document and cannot do so while vetoing certain sections.

Wylie inhabitants will have their say on four Wylie ISD races.

The race for Place 1 pits incumbent Stacie Smith, who is also the president of the board of trustees, against challenger Jill Palmer. Place 2 has no incumbent but features former Wylie East High School Principal Mike Williams running against challenger Jeffrey Keech. 

Former Wylie High School Principal and current Wylie Preparatory Academy employee Virdie Montgomery is opposed by Kevin Brooks for Place 5, which also has no incumbent. Place 6 pits incumbent Jacob Day against Michael Schwerin.

Trustees in Wylie ISD are elected to four-year terms.

At the state level, individuals will cast ballots for the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and state comptroller. They will also vote for a land commissioner, railroad commission and representatives on the state board of education.

State representatives and senators are also on this year’s ballot.

Collin County residents will also vote for a county judge and district clerk. 

Incumbent Republican Chris Hill is opposed by Democratic nominee Joshua Murray for the county judge seat. In the district clerk race, Republican Mike Gould faces Democrat Greg Brignac.

Residents will also vote for their U.S. representative for District 3.

For more information on Collin County elections, visit the county’s website.

