Veterans

Election Day Nov. 8

Nov 4, 2022

Residents will head to the polls for Election Day next week to decide several federal, state and local races.

Polling locations will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Wylie voters will also have their say in four races for the Wylie ISD Board of Trustees.

Incumbent Stacie Smith is running against Jill Palmer for Place 1. The race for Place 2 pits former Wylie East High School Principal Mike Williams against Jeffrey Keech.

Former Wylie High School Principal Virdie Montgomery is up against Kevin Brooks for Place 5. The final race for Place 6 pits incumbent Jacob Day against Michael Schwerin.

Lavon residents will be voting on a Home Rule Charter to transition from general law. In Texas, municipalities can draft a charter once they reach the threshold of 5,000 residents.

The Home Rule Charter is an all-or-nothing process which means that voters must vote to pass the entire document as presented and cannot vote against specific provisions within the charter.

At the state level, Republican Greg Abbott faces his Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke for the governor’s seat. Abbott and O’Rourke will compete for votes against Libertarian candidate Mark Tippetts and Green Party candidate Delilah Barrios.

In the lieutenant governor’s race, Republican Dan Patrick faces Mike Collier, who is running as the Democratic nominee. Patrick and Collier share the ballot with Libertarian candidate Shanna Steele.

Voters will also have their say in the race for attorney general. Two-term Republican Ken Paxton is opposed by Democratic candidate Rochelle Mercedes Garza and Libertarian candidate Mark Ash. 

In the race for State Comptroller, Republican Glenn Hegar is opposed by Democratic nominee Janet T. Dudding and Libertarian V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza.

Wylie residents will also vote for their state representative and senator. Those living in Collin County will vote in the race for District 33 in the Texas House of Representatives, which pits Republican Justin Holland against Democratic challenger Graeson Lynskey.

In State Senate District 8 Republican Angela Paxton faces off against Democratic nominee Jonathan Cocks and Libertarian Edward Kless.

Voters who reside within the boundaries of District 89 for the Texas House of Representatives will not cast a ballot because Candy Noble is running unopposed.

At the county level, voters will cast ballots for county judge and district clerk.

Republican Chris Hill is opposed by Democratic nominee Joshua Murray for the county judge seat. In the district clerk race, Republican Mike Gould faces Democrat Greg Brignac.

Residents will also vote for their U.S. Representative for District 3 which pits Republican Keith Self against Democratic nominee Sandeep Srivastava and Libertarian Christopher Claytor.

In Wylie, the closest polling places for Election Day voting include the Wylie Senior Recreation Center, which is located at 800 Thomas St., Collin College’s Wylie Campus, located at 391 Country Club Rd. and the Michael J. Felix Community Center, which is located at 3815 Sachse Rd. in Sachse.

Registered voters are eligible to vote at any voting location in the county on Election Day, similar to early voting.

For more stories such as this, subscribe to The Wylie News.

Related News

Rowlett spoils Wylie East’s perfect season

Rowlett spoils Wylie East’s perfect season

Nov 3, 2022 | ,

All that stood between the Wylie East Raiders (9-1, 7-1 in 9-6A) and their first undefeated regular season in program history was the Rowlett Eagles (4-6, 4-4 in 9-6A).  Rowlett, who entered the game in fifth place in District 9-6A, stole that milestone right out...

read more
Monroe Farms development denied for the fourth time

Monroe Farms development denied for the fourth time

Nov 3, 2022 |

For the fourth time, council considered a planned development proposal for Monroe Farms — a single-family subdivision north of Smith Elementary School on Country Club Road. Councilmembers held a public hearing for the development during the Tuesday, Oct. 25, regular...

read more
Trustees recognize outstanding scholars

Trustees recognize outstanding scholars

Nov 2, 2022 |

Wylie ISD trustees took a moment to recognize the academic achievements of Black and Native American students in the district. The board recognized the students at the beginning of the Monday, Oct. 24, regular meeting, in a public ceremony held in the board meeting...

read more
Burnett Middle School musical opens Thursday

Burnett Middle School musical opens Thursday

Nov 2, 2022 |

Students at Burnett Junior High School will take the stage this week in a family-friendly production that’s sure to bring up childhood memories. The performances for this year’s musical, “Seussical Jr.” are scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 3-4 at the Wylie East High School...

read more
Wylie clinches playoff berth with win over Sachse

Wylie clinches playoff berth with win over Sachse

Oct 29, 2022 | ,

Halloween can be full of tricks and scares, but instead, the Wylie Pirates are treating themselves to a one-way ticket to the postseason. The Pirates (5-2 in 9-6A, 6-3) clinched a playoff berth with a 19-17 win over the Sachse Mustangs (3-4, 3-6) Friday night at Homer...

read more
Community Response Officer focused on connections

Community Response Officer focused on connections

Oct 28, 2022 |

A veteran of the Wylie Police Department is still working in a familiar place but a much different role compared to where she started. Officer Alexandra Waters had a three-year stint as a patrol officer in the department from 2016 through 2019 before rejoining in...

read more
