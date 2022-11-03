Rowlett spoils Wylie East’s perfect season

All that stood between the Wylie East Raiders (9-1, 7-1 in 9-6A) and their first undefeated regular season in program history was the Rowlett Eagles (4-6, 4-4 in 9-6A).

Rowlett, who entered the game in fifth place in District 9-6A, stole that milestone right out of East’s hands in a 35-28 win.

The Raiders were down 35-14 at one point in the fourth quarter and were able to cut that lead to seven after scoring two touchdowns with just under four minutes to play. After a 58-yard touchdown reception by Tristan Lee, the Raiders recovered an onside kick but were unable to find the endzone, allowing the Eagles to take the clock all the way down the zero.

Rowlett’s best players shined in the win, with senior defensive back Todjay Librera picking off two passes. His fellow senior Corey Kirkling was also a key player in the Eagles’ win, catching seven passes for 103 yards and two scores.

It was a struggle offensively for the Raiders for the majority of the contest. Jaedon Hubbard and Maddox Fuller combined for two interceptions, two turnovers that proved pivotal in the defeat.

Despite the loss, the Raiders’ season remains in front of them as they’ll host a playoff game for the first time since 2016.

By Seth Dowdle – For the full story, see next week’s issue or subscribe online.