Rowlett spoils Wylie East’s perfect season

Nov 3, 2022

All that stood between the Wylie East Raiders (9-1, 7-1 in 9-6A) and their first undefeated regular season in program history was the Rowlett Eagles (4-6, 4-4 in 9-6A). 

Rowlett, who entered the game in fifth place in District 9-6A, stole that milestone right out of East’s hands in a 35-28 win.

The Raiders were down 35-14 at one point in the fourth quarter and were able to cut that lead to seven after scoring two touchdowns with just under four minutes to play. After a 58-yard touchdown reception by Tristan Lee, the Raiders recovered an onside kick but were unable to find the endzone, allowing the Eagles to take the clock all the way down the zero.

Rowlett’s best players shined in the win, with senior defensive back Todjay Librera picking off two passes. His fellow senior Corey Kirkling was also a key player in the Eagles’ win, catching seven passes for 103 yards and two scores. 

It was a struggle offensively for the Raiders for the majority of the contest. Jaedon Hubbard and Maddox Fuller combined for two interceptions, two turnovers that proved pivotal in the defeat.

Despite the loss, the Raiders’ season remains in front of them as they’ll host a playoff game for the first time since 2016.

By Seth Dowdle

Related News

Monroe Farms development denied for the fourth time

Monroe Farms development denied for the fourth time

Nov 3, 2022

For the fourth time, council considered a planned development proposal for Monroe Farms — a single-family subdivision north of Smith Elementary School on Country Club Road. Councilmembers held a public hearing for the development during the Tuesday, Oct. 25, regular...

Trustees recognize outstanding scholars

Trustees recognize outstanding scholars

Nov 2, 2022

Wylie ISD trustees took a moment to recognize the academic achievements of Black and Native American students in the district. The board recognized the students at the beginning of the Monday, Oct. 24, regular meeting, in a public ceremony held in the board meeting...

Burnett Middle School musical opens Thursday

Burnett Middle School musical opens Thursday

Nov 2, 2022

Students at Burnett Junior High School will take the stage this week in a family-friendly production that’s sure to bring up childhood memories. The performances for this year’s musical, “Seussical Jr.” are scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 3-4 at the Wylie East High School...

Wylie clinches playoff berth with win over Sachse

Wylie clinches playoff berth with win over Sachse

Oct 29, 2022

Halloween can be full of tricks and scares, but instead, the Wylie Pirates are treating themselves to a one-way ticket to the postseason. The Pirates (5-2 in 9-6A, 6-3) clinched a playoff berth with a 19-17 win over the Sachse Mustangs (3-4, 3-6) Friday night at Homer...

Community Response Officer focused on connections

Community Response Officer focused on connections

Oct 28, 2022

A veteran of the Wylie Police Department is still working in a familiar place but a much different role compared to where she started. Officer Alexandra Waters had a three-year stint as a patrol officer in the department from 2016 through 2019 before rejoining in...

Wylie ISD volleyball playoff schedule

Wylie ISD volleyball playoff schedule

Oct 27, 2022

Wylie and Wylie East volleyball teams are heading to the postseason, with the bi-district round of the state playoffs up first. Both teams finished 12-3, tied for second place in District 9-6A. The District 10-6A matchups facing in round one are: Wylie vs. Mesquite...

