Veterans

Wylie East defeats Rockwall Heath bi-district round

by | Nov 2, 2022 | Latest, Sports

The Wylie East Raiders won their first playoff game at the 6A level, defeating Rockwall Heath Monday night.

Each set was a battle, but ultimately it was the Lady Raiders winning out 3-1 (29-31, 25-18, 25-23, 25-15). Julia Hicks led the team with 18 kills, while Addison Achilles added 13 kills and seven blocks in the victory.

Up next for the Lady Raiders, they travel to Midlothian High School to face Waco Midway this Friday. The match will start at 6:30 p.m.

