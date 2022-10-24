Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Wylie boys qualify for state, Lambert qualifies as individual

by | Oct 24, 2022 | Latest, Sports

The Wylie Pirates are heading back to the cross country state championships for the second consecutive season.

Racing at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie on a rainy Monday morning, the Pirates boys’ team finished second overall with 99 points at the Region II-6A championships, just narrowly finishing behind The Woodlands (94 points) for a regional championship. Bridgeland (108 points) and Klein Oak (136 points) rounded out the top four teams.

It’s a further improvement from last season’s mark, where Wylie finished third at regions on their way to a top-five finish at the state championship. The Pirates team has reached state six total times, with this marking the fifth appearance in the last six years.

Leading the way for Wylie, Hunter Jackson placed seventh overall (15:46.69) as the top finisher. He was 30 seconds off the pace of Klein Oak’s Jack Boyd, who won the region title and just five seconds off of a top-five finish. The run was also Jackson’s third-best mark of the season.

Behind Jackson, Nathan Moore (15:55.74) and Caden Biltz (15:58.2) placed 14th and 17th, respectively for the Pirates out of 176 runners.

The two juniors had standout races at the regional meet, as Biltz was just a second off his district pace and Moore set a personal record despite the slick conditions. Moore was the fifth best runner at the district meet for the Pirates, but improved his standing tremendously from the previous week.

Zach Brumfield, Landin Wolfe, Mateo Guzman and Euaiel Aklile also ran the boys varsity team, with Brumfield and Wolfe the only two runners placing points in the team standings. Brumfield finished 36th (16:30.81), improving by 15 seconds from his district meet and the second-best finish for a freshman at the regional meet.

Wolfe placed 42nd (16:41.43) for the Pirates. With Wylie reaching the state meet for a second season, it is now chasing its first team state championship after placing fifth last season.

On the girls’ side, Liv Lambert also qualified for the state championship for the second year in a row, placing 13th (19:10.76) in a crowded field. The junior was just four seconds off of her season best and is heading to state alone after the Pirates finished ninth overall with 273 points. With the top four teams qualifying for state, Klein (56 points), The Woodlands (89 points), Klein Oak (139 points) and Bridgeland (144 points) were the top four.

Abigail Bray, Paige Orr, Autumn Boyd, Kyler Eiben, Jackie Cooke and Sevyn Galvez also ran for the Pirates, with Bray placing 37th (20:15.1).

Wylie East also sent its boys and girls teams to the regional meet, with both teams placing 19th overall. Oluwabusayomi Ojo was the top runner for the Lady Raiders, crossing the finish line in 65th (21:13.11). Alessandro Garcia placed 75th (17:35.16) for the Raiders.

All state qualifiers will run in the 6A state championships on Nov. 4 at Old Settlers’ Park in Round Rock.

For the full story, see next week’s issue or subscribe online.

0 Comments

Related News

Early voting begins today

Early voting begins today

Oct 24, 2022 |

Voters across Texas are heading to the polls to cast their ballots for races in the 2022 election.  On the ballot are federal, state, county and city officials including the governor, county judge and state representative races. Some cities will also vote on...

read more
Wylie beats Naaman Forest, moves into second place

Wylie beats Naaman Forest, moves into second place

Oct 21, 2022 | ,

WYLIE -- Tied at 14 with 58 seconds remaining in the first half, the Wylie Pirates and quarterback Jagger Bale played aggressively before the break. Bale connected on two passes to Chris Lewis before firing a strike to Martaveion Sanders for a 23-yard touchdown pass...

read more
Wylie East uses second-half surge to stay unbeaten

Wylie East uses second-half surge to stay unbeaten

Oct 21, 2022 | ,

It felt almost like déjà vu for Wylie East (8-0, 6-0 in District 9-6A) on Friday night at Williams Stadium.  North Garland (3-5, 2-4 in District 9-6A) held a one-point lead in the fourth quarter and needed a spark on offense. The Raiders turned to their most...

read more
Bois d’Arc Lake dedicated

Bois d’Arc Lake dedicated

Oct 21, 2022 |

Blue skies and an expansive view of the state’s first major reservoir built in over 30 years provided a scenic backdrop for the crowd that gathered in Fannin County for the official dedication of Bois d’Arc Lake by the North Texas Municipal Water District. The event,...

read more
Spooky events planned downtown

Spooky events planned downtown

Oct 20, 2022 |

Local residents looking for some Halloween fun can head to downtown Wylie for a “spooktacular” time. The city, Wylie Downtown Merchants Association and The Cross Church are all hosting different activities beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, with Glow in the...

read more
Early voting begins Oct. 24

Early voting begins Oct. 24

Oct 19, 2022 |

Early voting for the November midterm elections begins next week as voters will decide the outcome of several races at the county, state and federal level. Voters will be able to head to the polls beginning Monday, Oct. 24 with early voting closing on Friday, Nov. 4,...

read more
Council shuts down TIRZ talk

Council shuts down TIRZ talk

Oct 19, 2022 |

After several discussions about a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ), several councilmembers signaled it is not a development they are interested in. Council held a work session to discuss the TIRZ, which could have been as big as the entire city, with Wylie...

read more
Wylie gets revenge on Wylie East in five sets

Wylie gets revenge on Wylie East in five sets

Oct 17, 2022 | ,

It was a revenge match and an important win for the Wylie Pirates in the District 9-6A standings. After the two sides went down to the wire in a five-set thriller in their first match, the second round didn’t disappoint, with Wylie (10-3, 25-9) coming out on top over...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022