Early voting begins Oct. 24

Oct 19, 2022

Early voting for the November midterm elections begins next week as voters will decide the outcome of several races at the county, state and federal level.

Voters will be able to head to the polls beginning Monday, Oct. 24 with early voting closing on Friday, Nov. 4, ahead of Election Day Nov. 8.

Early voting will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24-28 and Sunday, Oct. 30. For voters heading to polling places Saturday, Oct. 29, and Oct. 31-Nov. 4, voting locations will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

In Wylie, polling places for early voting include the Wylie Senior Recreation Center, which is located at 800 Thomas St., Collin College’s Wylie Campus, located at 391 Country Club Rd. and the Michael J. Felix Community Center, which is located at 3815 Sachse Rd. in Sachse.

Registered voters in Collin County are eligible to vote at any early voting location in the county.

Collin County voters should visit collincountytx.gov/elections/Pages/default.aspx for more information.

At the state level, Republican Greg Abbott faces his Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke for the governor’s seat. In the lieutenant governor’s race, Republican Dan Patrick faces Mike Collier, who is running as the Democratic nominee.

Voters will also have their say in the race for attorney general. Two-term Republican Ken Paxton is opposed by the Democratic candidate Rochelle Mercedes Garza. In the race for State Comptroller, Glenn Hegar is opposed by Janet T. Dudding.

Wylie residents will also vote for their state representative and senator. Those living in Collin County will vote in the race for District 33 in the Texas House of Representatives, which pits Republican Justin Holland against Democratic challenger Graeson Lynskey.

In State Senate District 8 Republican Angela Paxton faces off against Democratic nominee Jonathan Cocks.

Voters who reside within the boundaries of District 89 for the Texas House of Representatives will not cast a ballot because Candy Noble is running unopposed.

At the county level, voters will cast ballots for county judge and district clerk. The criminal district attorney and county clerk races have already been decided because Republican Greg Willis and Republican Stacey Kemp are running unopposed for their respective positions.

In the Collin County county judge race, Republican Chris Hill is opposed by Democratic nominee Joshua Murray. In the district clerk race, Republican Mike Gould faces Democrat Greg Brignac.

Residents will also vote for their U.S. Representative for District 3 which pits Republican Keith Self against Democratic nominee Sandeep Srivastava.

Wylie voters will also have their say in four races for the Wylie ISD Board of Trustees. For more information on the candidates, see Section D of this issue.

Lavon residents will be voting on a Home Rule Charter to transition from general law. In Texas, municipalities can draft a charter once they reach the threshold of 5,000 residents.

The Home Rule Charter is an all-or-nothing process which means that voters must vote to pass the entire document as presented and cannot vote against specific provisions within the charter.

