Wylie East tops Wylie with late fourth-quarter touchdown, wins Crosstown Showdown

by | Oct 14, 2022 | Latest, Sports

WYLIE — Terrell Washington Jr.’s third-down touchdown with 38 seconds remaining was the difference, as Wylie East won the Crosstown Showdown.

The Raiders (7-0, 5-0) were limited much of the first half by the stingy Pirates defense (4-3, 3-2) but took an 11-10 lead at the break. Quarterback Jaedon Hubbard led a 48-yard scoring drive, capping it off with an 9-yard pass to Sawyer Altobeli with 11 seconds remaining. East followed it up with a touchdown on their second drive of the third quarter when Washington Jr. hauled his first of two scores. The Purdue commit finished the game with four catches and 57 yards.

Wylie took the lead back from East in the fourth, as Jason Nwokedi’s interception set the Pirates up with first down at the Raider 8-yard-line. Braden Gilbert connected on the 20-yard field goal to give his team the 19-18 advantage with 3:58 left.

On the ensuing drive, Wylie East’s Kason Atkins managed five catches on the final drive, including two key conversions to move the Raiders into scoring range. Quarterback Jaedon Hubbard then threw the winning score on the next play, his third passing touchdown of the game.

Wylie East travels to play North Garland next week, while Wylie hosts Naaman Forest. With the defeat, the Pirates fall to fourth in the 9-6A standings with three games remaining. Six teams are within one game of each other in the district standings.

Wylie East holds on to first place, one game ahead of Naaman Forest for the distirct title.

