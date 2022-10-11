Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Today is the deadline to register to vote

by | Oct 11, 2022 | Latest

The final day to register to vote in the November election is Tuesday, Oct. 11.

In the upcoming election, voters will cast their ballots in state, county and federal elections. 

In Texas, Eligible voters must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of the county where the application is submitted, at least 17 years 10 months, not a convicted felon unless certain eligibility requirements are met or declared mentally incapacitated.

In person applications can be filled out in-person at the county registrar’s office, mailed in as long as the envelope is postmarked by Oct. 11 or filled out online.

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24, and runs through Friday, Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8.

Voter registration applications can be found online at sos.state.tx.us and must be filled out and returned to the county Voter Registrar’s Office.

0 Comments

Related News

Wylie picks up key district win over Rowlett

Wylie picks up key district win over Rowlett

Oct 7, 2022 | ,

WYLIE — The Wylie Pirates needed to right the ship after their first district loss and did just that with a strong second-half performance. Trailing 10-0 midway through the second quarter, Wylie (3-1, 4-2) scored 30 unanswered points to defeat Rowlett 30-10 Friday...

read more
Wylie ISD superintendent speaks at chamber luncheon

Wylie ISD superintendent speaks at chamber luncheon

Oct 7, 2022 |

Local business and school leaders gathered last week to hear how Wylie ISD and Collin College are at the forefront of education in certain areas. Wylie ISD Superintendent David Vinson and Collin College President Neil Matkin spoke at a Wylie Chamber of Commerce...

read more
Wylie wins district title, East finishes runner up

Wylie wins district title, East finishes runner up

Oct 6, 2022 | ,

It was a clean sweep for the Wylie Pirates cross country teams, as the boys and girls programs took first place at the District 9-6A championships. Wylie won the boys' championship with a total of 15 points, running away with a dominant performance after reaching the...

read more
Two suspects detained, one at large in Murphy robbery

Two suspects detained, one at large in Murphy robbery

Oct 6, 2022 |

Officers from the Murphy Police Department were dispatched around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, in response to a panic alarm from the Verizon store located at 218 E. FM 544. Upon arriving at the scene, officers determined that the store and its employees were robbed at...

read more
Council approves spay-neuter-trap ordinance

Council approves spay-neuter-trap ordinance

Oct 6, 2022 |

Wylie City Council focused on three words pertaining to feral cats: trap, neuter and release. A trap-neuter-release ordinance for feral cats throughout the city was presented during the Tuesday, Sept. 27, regular meeting. Police Chief Anthony Henderson presented the...

read more
Manufacturing celebrated

Manufacturing celebrated

Oct 5, 2022 |

Residents and students curious about Wylie’s manufacturing industry will get an inside look this month thanks to a partnership between the Wylie Economic Development Corporation, local manufacturers and the school district. This unique event, known as Manufacturing...

read more
WEHS opens ‘The Little Mermaid’ Oct. 6

WEHS opens ‘The Little Mermaid’ Oct. 6

Oct 5, 2022 |

Attendees at Wylie East High School’s fall musical can venture under the sea and reconnect with their younger selves as they watch a Disney classic adapted for the stage. Thespians at Wylie East open their fall musical, “The Little Mermaid,” Thursday, Oct. 6 with...

read more
Smith Library hosting several Fall Break activities

Smith Library hosting several Fall Break activities

Oct 4, 2022 |

Although students will not have to worry about schoolwork, they can head over to the Smith Public Library for fun, educational activities during Wylie ISD’s Fall Break. The library will be hosting several different activities, including a story hike along the trails...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022