Two suspects detained, one at large in Murphy robbery

Officers from the Murphy Police Department were dispatched around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, in response to a panic alarm from the Verizon store located at 218 E. FM 544.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers determined that the store and its employees were robbed at gunpoint, according to an Oct. 5 news release. Three suspects were identified by the Murphy Police Department.

Later that day, the Balch Springs Police Department located and detained two of the suspects who were transported to the Wylie Jail.

The third suspect remains at-large but has been identified, according to the news release.