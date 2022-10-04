Smith Library hosting several Fall Break activities

Although students will not have to worry about schoolwork, they can head over to the Smith Public Library for fun, educational activities during Wylie ISD’s Fall Break.

The library will be hosting several different activities, including a story hike along the trails outside the library where there will be two different stories for families to read.

The first is “Skeletons for Dinner” by Margery Cuyler and the second is “The Little Old Lady Who Was Not Afraid of Anything” by Linda Williams.

“We have nice trails around the library,” said Library Director Ofilia Barrera. “You can start at either end of the trail and read one story and come back again and read the other story starting from a different end.

It is a nice way for families to spend time together, she added, and get some exercise at the same time. The story hike will be available for the entire week beginning Monday, Oct. 10.

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the library is hosting a garden bug event using golf balls to allow attendees to create different kinds of insects from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Barrera said the garden has been around for around seven years and the event was made possible by a generous donation of golf balls from a community member.

“We have a dedicated group of volunteers who keep it [the garden] up,” Barrera said. “We decided to try and have a fun craft event during Fall Break.”

For families wanting to build using Lego bricks, the library will have a build day from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12.

“It’s really nice because you will see parents put the phone down and play with their children,” Barrera said. “All we’re doing is providing space, time and Legos and they do the rest.”

There are no events scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 13, but there will be a screening of “Ponyo,” a Japanese film from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. Barrera said the film is appropriate for children ages 5 and older.

For more information on Fall Break events at the library, visit wylietexas.gov/library.php.