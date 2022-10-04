Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Smith Library hosting several Fall Break activities

by | Oct 4, 2022 | Latest

Although students will not have to worry about schoolwork, they can head over to the Smith Public Library for fun, educational activities during Wylie ISD’s Fall Break.

The library will be hosting several different activities, including a story hike along the trails outside the library where there will be two different stories for families to read.

The first is “Skeletons for Dinner” by Margery Cuyler and the second is “The Little Old Lady Who Was Not Afraid of Anything” by Linda Williams.

“We have nice trails around the library,” said Library Director Ofilia Barrera. “You can start at either end of the trail and read one story and come back again and read the other story starting from a different end.

It is a nice way for families to spend time together, she added, and get some exercise at the same time. The story hike will be available for the entire week beginning Monday, Oct. 10.

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the library is hosting a garden bug event using golf balls to allow attendees to create different kinds of insects from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Barrera said the garden has been around for around seven years and the event was made possible by a generous donation of golf balls from a community member.

“We have a dedicated group of volunteers who keep it [the garden] up,” Barrera said. “We decided to try and have a fun craft event during Fall Break.”

For families wanting to build using Lego bricks, the library will have a build day from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12.

“It’s really nice because you will see parents put the phone down and play with their children,” Barrera said. “All we’re doing is providing space, time and Legos and they do the rest.”

There are no events scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 13, but there will be a screening of “Ponyo,” a Japanese film from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. Barrera said the film is appropriate for children ages 5 and older.

For more information on Fall Break events at the library, visit wylietexas.gov/library.php.

0 Comments

Related News

Manufacturing celebrated

Manufacturing celebrated

Oct 5, 2022 |

Residents and students curious about Wylie’s manufacturing industry will get an inside look this month thanks to a partnership between the Wylie Economic Development Corporation, local manufacturers and the school district. This unique event, known as Manufacturing...

read more
WEHS opens ‘The Little Mermaid’ Oct. 6

WEHS opens ‘The Little Mermaid’ Oct. 6

Oct 5, 2022 |

Attendees at Wylie East High School’s fall musical can venture under the sea and reconnect with their younger selves as they watch a Disney classic adapted for the stage. Thespians at Wylie East open their fall musical, “The Little Mermaid,” Thursday, Oct. 6 with...

read more
Wylie East 3 keys to defeating Garland

Wylie East 3 keys to defeating Garland

Sep 30, 2022 | ,

Wylie East beat the preseason favorites to win District 9-6A in each of their first two weeks and now take on the reigning champions. The Raiders (2-0, 4-0) host the Garland Owls (3-0, 4-1) Friday night at Wylie ISD Stadium in a battle of the top teams in the district...

read more
Multiple agencies respond to fire in Nevada

Multiple agencies respond to fire in Nevada

Sep 29, 2022 |

Multiple fire departments that serve Collin County communities responded to a fire on the 7300 block of CR 965 in Nevada. Among those responding departments were Wylie, Princeton and Farmersville. Fire departments from Rockwall, Josephine and Merit also responded to...

read more
Wylie 3 keys to defeating Lakeview Centennial

Wylie 3 keys to defeating Lakeview Centennial

Sep 29, 2022 | ,

The Wylie Pirates face their biggest challenge on the district schedule, heading on a short week to take on Lakeview Centennial. Still, with six games remaining in the season, Wylie (2-0, 3-1) can’t complain about their start but know the job is far from done on the...

read more
Wylie ISD looking for holiday event volunteers

Wylie ISD looking for holiday event volunteers

Sep 29, 2022 |

Although the calendar will only turn over to October this Saturday, Wylie ISD is looking for volunteers to help make Christmas wishes come true. The district is holding its annual registration event for the Wylie Way Christmas and Holidays. Volunteers are needed to...

read more
Home burglarized, suspects arrested

Home burglarized, suspects arrested

Sep 29, 2022 |

An elderly woman who lives in the 200 block of Starlite Dr. in Murphy was tied up and her home was burglarized by two men according to the Murphy Police Department. At 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept 28, police were dispatched to the residence after a neighbor called about...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022