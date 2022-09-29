Wylie’s offense struggles in loss to Lakeview Centennial

It wasn’t the right night for the Wylie offense, who struggled in the 20-10 district loss to Lakeview Centennial Thursday night.

The Pirates (2-1, 3-2) fall behind the Patriots (3-1, 4-2) in the District 9-6A standings after failing to register an offensive score and just 156 total yards of offense in the game. They were able to get into Lakeview Centennial territory on multiple occasions, but penalties and miscues cost them dearly.

Things began to spiral in the second quarter with a 3-0 lead when a high snap on a punt attempt aborted the play, and the Patriots were able to tackle punter Braden Gilbert in the backfield at the Wylie 25. Four plays later, the Patriots were up 7-3 on a short touchdown pass.

On the ensuing drive, Wylie quarterback Jagger Bale threw an interception that was returned to the Pirates’ 12-yard-line. Wylie’s defense, which held Lakeview Centennial under 200 yards, had five sacks and also had an interception, held their opponents to field goal to go down 10-3 at the break.

Jason Nwokedi scored the lone touchdown for the Pirates, running a late kickoff back for a touchdown to trim the lead to 10 points late, but Lakeview was able to knock the onside kick out of bounds and run out the clock.

The loss puts Wylie on the back foot for playoff seeding this season, with Wylie East, Garland and Lakeview Centennial currently ahead in the standings and Naaman Forest fighting for the fourth spot tomorrow night against Sachse.

Wylie will hope to regroup next Friday against Rowlett at Wylie ISD Stadium.