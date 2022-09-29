Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Wylie’s offense struggles in loss to Lakeview Centennial

by | Sep 29, 2022 | Latest, Sports

It wasn’t the right night for the Wylie offense, who struggled in the 20-10 district loss to Lakeview Centennial Thursday night.

The Pirates (2-1, 3-2) fall behind the Patriots (3-1, 4-2) in the District 9-6A standings after failing to register an offensive score and just 156 total yards of offense in the game. They were able to get into Lakeview Centennial territory on multiple occasions, but penalties and miscues cost them dearly.

Things began to spiral in the second quarter with a 3-0 lead when a high snap on a punt attempt aborted the play, and the Patriots were able to tackle punter Braden Gilbert in the backfield at the Wylie 25. Four plays later, the Patriots were up 7-3 on a short touchdown pass.

On the ensuing drive, Wylie quarterback Jagger Bale threw an interception that was returned to the Pirates’ 12-yard-line. Wylie’s defense, which held Lakeview Centennial under 200 yards, had five sacks and also had an interception, held their opponents to field goal to go down 10-3 at the break.

Jason Nwokedi scored the lone touchdown for the Pirates, running a late kickoff back for a touchdown to trim the lead to 10 points late, but Lakeview was able to knock the onside kick out of bounds and run out the clock.

The loss puts Wylie on the back foot for playoff seeding this season, with Wylie East, Garland and Lakeview Centennial currently ahead in the standings and Naaman Forest fighting for the fourth spot tomorrow night against Sachse.

Wylie will hope to regroup next Friday against Rowlett at Wylie ISD Stadium.

0 Comments

Related News

Multiple agencies respond to fire in Nevada

Multiple agencies respond to fire in Nevada

Sep 29, 2022 |

Multiple fire departments that serve Collin County communities responded to a fire on the 7300 block of CR 965 in Nevada. Among those responding departments were Wylie, Princeton and Farmersville. Fire departments from Rockwall, Josephine and Merit also responded to...

read more
Wylie 3 keys to defeating Lakeview Centennial

Wylie 3 keys to defeating Lakeview Centennial

Sep 29, 2022 | ,

The Wylie Pirates face their biggest challenge on the district schedule, heading on a short week to take on Lakeview Centennial. Still, with six games remaining in the season, Wylie (2-0, 3-1) can’t complain about their start but know the job is far from done on the...

read more
Wylie ISD looking for holiday event volunteers

Wylie ISD looking for holiday event volunteers

Sep 29, 2022 |

Although the calendar will only turn over to October this Saturday, Wylie ISD is looking for volunteers to help make Christmas wishes come true. The district is holding its annual registration event for the Wylie Way Christmas and Holidays. Volunteers are needed to...

read more
Home burglarized, suspects arrested

Home burglarized, suspects arrested

Sep 29, 2022 |

An elderly woman who lives in the 200 block of Starlite Dr. in Murphy was tied up and her home was burglarized by two men according to the Murphy Police Department. At 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept 28, police were dispatched to the residence after a neighbor called about...

read more
Council approves ordinance on feral cats

Council approves ordinance on feral cats

Sep 28, 2022 |

Wylie City Council focused on three words pertaining to feral cats: trap, neuter and release. A trap-neuter-release ordinance for feral cats throughout the city was presented during the Tuesday, Sept. 27, regular meeting. Police Chief Anthony Henderson presented the...

read more
County adopts budget, tax rate

County adopts budget, tax rate

Sep 23, 2022 | ,

September is a busy month for city and county officials when it comes to budgeting money. This is the month budgets and tax rates for the upcoming fiscal year are publicly discussed and considered for passage. For the Collin County Commissioners meeting on Sept 12, a...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022