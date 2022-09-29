Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Wylie ISD looking for holiday event volunteers

by | Sep 29, 2022 | Latest

Although the calendar will only turn over to October this Saturday, Wylie ISD is looking for volunteers to help make Christmas wishes come true.

The district is holding its annual registration event for the Wylie Way Christmas and Holidays. Volunteers are needed to check documentation and enter data before Wylie ISD sends out student wishlists ahead of the holiday season.

Individuals can expect to contribute two hours of their time either in the morning or evening of Oct. 1. The first shift is from 9 to 11 a.m. and the second begins at 6 and ends at 8 p.m.

To sign up as a volunteer, visit signupgenius.com/go/4090c44a5a829a3f85-volunteer.

0 Comments

Related News

Multiple agencies respond to fire in Nevada

Multiple agencies respond to fire in Nevada

Sep 29, 2022 |

Multiple fire departments that serve Collin County communities responded to a fire on the 7300 block of CR 965 in Nevada. Among those responding departments were Wylie, Princeton and Farmersville. Fire departments from Rockwall, Josephine and Merit also responded to...

read more
Wylie 3 keys to defeating Lakeview Centennial

Wylie 3 keys to defeating Lakeview Centennial

Sep 29, 2022 | ,

The Wylie Pirates face their biggest challenge on the district schedule, heading on a short week to take on Lakeview Centennial. Still, with six games remaining in the season, Wylie (2-0, 3-1) can’t complain about their start but know the job is far from done on the...

read more
Home burglarized, suspects arrested

Home burglarized, suspects arrested

Sep 29, 2022 |

An elderly woman who lives in the 200 block of Starlite Dr. in Murphy was tied up and her home was burglarized by two men according to the Murphy Police Department. At 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept 28, police were dispatched to the residence after a neighbor called about...

read more
Council approves ordinance on feral cats

Council approves ordinance on feral cats

Sep 28, 2022 |

Wylie City Council focused on three words pertaining to feral cats: trap, neuter and release. A trap-neuter-release ordinance for feral cats throughout the city was presented during the Tuesday, Sept. 27, regular meeting. Police Chief Anthony Henderson presented the...

read more
County adopts budget, tax rate

County adopts budget, tax rate

Sep 23, 2022 | ,

September is a busy month for city and county officials when it comes to budgeting money. This is the month budgets and tax rates for the upcoming fiscal year are publicly discussed and considered for passage. For the Collin County Commissioners meeting on Sept 12, a...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022