Wylie ISD looking for holiday event volunteers

Although the calendar will only turn over to October this Saturday, Wylie ISD is looking for volunteers to help make Christmas wishes come true.

The district is holding its annual registration event for the Wylie Way Christmas and Holidays. Volunteers are needed to check documentation and enter data before Wylie ISD sends out student wishlists ahead of the holiday season.

Individuals can expect to contribute two hours of their time either in the morning or evening of Oct. 1. The first shift is from 9 to 11 a.m. and the second begins at 6 and ends at 8 p.m.

To sign up as a volunteer, visit signupgenius.com/go/4090c44a5a829a3f85-volunteer.