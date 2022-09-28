Sachse man arraigned on two charges of attempted capital murder

A Sachse resident, Josiah Perez, 25, has been arraigned on two charges of attempted capital murder for his role in a shooting of two Sachse police officers Sept. 2, according to information released by the Sachse Police Department earlier this week.

Perez was arraigned following his recovery from a gunshot wound sustained in the incident.

On Sept. 2, two Sachse police officers were parked in the parking lot of MedPost Urgent Care, located at 7760 S. State Highway 78, in a police vehicle when Perez allegedly fired a shotgun into the vehicle striking both officers. One of the officers in the vehicle managed to fire his gun, wounding Perez as well.

Both officers sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital and later released.

Department officials said their recovery continues to progress and they are anticipated to return to duty in the coming weeks.

The department has not identified a motive for the shooting. According to the news release, the Texas Rangers will continue investigating the case and file the two charges with the Collin County District Attorney’s Office.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 28, Sachse PD has not revealed the identities of the two officers.