Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Sachse man arraigned on two charges of attempted capital murder

by | Sep 28, 2022 | Latest

A Sachse resident, Josiah Perez, 25, has been arraigned on two charges of attempted capital murder for his role in a shooting of two Sachse police officers Sept. 2, according to information released by the Sachse Police Department earlier this week.

Perez was arraigned following his recovery from a gunshot wound sustained in the incident. 

On Sept. 2, two Sachse police officers were parked in the parking lot of MedPost Urgent Care, located at 7760 S. State Highway 78, in a police vehicle when Perez allegedly fired a shotgun into the vehicle striking both officers. One of the officers in the vehicle managed to fire his gun, wounding Perez as well. 

Both officers sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital and later released.

Department officials said their recovery continues to progress and they are anticipated to return to duty in the coming weeks.

The department has not identified a motive for the shooting. According to the news release, the Texas Rangers will continue investigating the case and file the two charges with the Collin County District Attorney’s Office.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 28, Sachse PD has not revealed the identities of the two officers.

0 Comments

Related News

Council approves ordinance on feral cats

Council approves ordinance on feral cats

Sep 28, 2022 |

Wylie City Council focused on three words pertaining to feral cats: trap, neuter and release. A trap-neuter-release ordinance for feral cats throughout the city was presented during the Tuesday, Sept. 27, regular meeting. Police Chief Anthony Henderson presented the...

read more
County adopts budget, tax rate

County adopts budget, tax rate

Sep 23, 2022 | ,

September is a busy month for city and county officials when it comes to budgeting money. This is the month budgets and tax rates for the upcoming fiscal year are publicly discussed and considered for passage. For the Collin County Commissioners meeting on Sept 12, a...

read more
Downtown bakery offers taste of Mexico

Downtown bakery offers taste of Mexico

Sep 23, 2022 | ,

Foodies that enjoy traditional Mexican baked goods will be attracted to the sweet smells wafting through the historic downtown Wylie Streets. Panaderia la Esperanza opened its doors in February and husband-and-wife team Jose and Jessie Mejia say securing the corner...

read more
Wylie 3 keys to defeating North Garland

Wylie 3 keys to defeating North Garland

Sep 23, 2022 | ,

The Wylie Pirates will be out for revenge Friday night, hoping to defeat the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last season. In the final game of the regular season in 2021, Wylie (1-0, 2-1) lost 30-14 to North Garland (1-1, 2-2) as the Raiders advanced to the...

read more
Pirates dominant defense aims to keep momentum

Pirates dominant defense aims to keep momentum

Sep 20, 2022 | ,

The Wylie Pirates defense is playing some of the best football in the area, but they know bigger tests lie ahead. Wylie (1-0, 2-1) is currently second in the Metroplex in allowing just 176.7 yards per game through their first three games, including an area-leading...

read more
Braves dominate Farmers on homecoming

Braves dominate Farmers on homecoming

Sep 19, 2022 | ,

It was a sweet homecoming for the Community Braves, whose fast start led to a big win. The Braves (2-2) were explosive in week four, beating the Farmersville Farmers (2-2) 43-14. Community’s offense showed a nice blend of passing and rushing they had been hoping to...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022