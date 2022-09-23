Wylie East spoil Sachse’s homecoming, win big on road

GARLAND—Wylie East (2-0 in 9-6A, 4-0) played the role of spoiler in their 45-17 win over the Sachse Mustangs (1-2, 1-3) on Friday, September 23 at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.

Sachse, who was celebrating their annual homecoming, couldn’t muster the offensive production to match the high-flying attack of the Raiders.

It was the Terrell Washington Jr. show for the second straight week. His five touchdowns and 187 all-purpose yards led the Raiders to the victory. His 80-yard punt return for a touchdown midway through the first quarter put Wylie East up two scores. From there, it was smooth sailing for the newcomers in District 9-6A.

The Raiders relied on a balanced offensive game plan throughout the contest. Quarterback Jaedon Hubbard racked up 193 yards on 12-for-18 passing and three touchdowns. The rushing game for Wylie East was also explosive; they put up 180 yards and two scores.

Defensively, the Raiders had Sachse’s number all night long. They held the Mustangs to 298 total yards while forcing one turnover.

After finishing last season with a 3-7 record, Wylie East has already exceeded their win total from 2021 with their 4-0 start. They’ll look to continue their undefeated campaign next week at home versus Garland.

By Seth Dowdle – For the full story, see next week’s issue or subscribe online.