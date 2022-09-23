County adopts budget, tax rate

September is a busy month for city and county officials when it comes to budgeting money.

This is the month budgets and tax rates for the upcoming fiscal year are publicly discussed and considered for passage.

For the Collin County Commissioners meeting on Sept 12, a majority of the agenda was centered around both the proposed tax rate and budget, related public hearings and a vote by the court.

Both the FY 2023 budget and tax rate were passed, the budget by a 5-0 vote and the tax rate by a 3-2 vote.

For the vote on adoption of the tax rate, both Judge Chris Hill and Commissioner Pct. 3, Darrell Hale cast dissenting votes.

