Braves dominate Farmers on homecoming

It was a sweet homecoming for the Community Braves, whose fast start led to a big win.

The Braves (2-2) were explosive in week four, beating the Farmersville Farmers (2-2) 43-14.

Community’s offense showed a nice blend of passing and rushing they had been hoping to implement all offseason, as quarterback River Medlin threw for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the game.

In the blink of an eye, the Braves jumped out to a 15-0 lead in the first quarter and led by 36 in the first half. Farmersville scored as the clock expired to make it 36-7 at the break, but they couldn’t get any closer against a stout Braves defense that forced three turnovers in the game.

