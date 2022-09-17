Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

School finance biggest concern says former principal

by | Sep 17, 2022 | Education, news

Place 2 candidate and former Wylie East High School principal Mike Williams wants to serve on the Wylie ISD Board of Trustees to ensure the community continues to provide an outstanding education to students.

“The recent Texas Education Agency Accountability Rating shows that our district received a score of 96, which is outstanding and does not happen without great leadership,” Williams said. “As a former high school principal, I know personally the work that it takes to earn that type of rating.”

Williams said community members within the district must stay committed to providing all students with academic, fine arts, athletic and career preparation programs that allow students to be ready for the next steps in their education journey.

“I have always been about serving others,” William said, adding that he is a servant leader and is willing to do all tasks to set an example for students, staff and community members.

“I think my leadership philosophy allowed me to work with a wide array of people and to put together outstanding teaching staffs and administrative teams,” Williams said. “Many of your past and present administrative leaders, counselors and curriculum leader in this district got their start by working on one of my campuses.”

The biggest issue facing the district, Williams said, is school funding.

“You and I have seen increases in our property values, but there has not been an increase in the tax rate for over a decade in WISD,” Williams said, adding that the state legislatures have forced local districts to have to an “over-reliance” on property taxes as a revenue stream and decreased the state contribution level.

“We need statewide support for property tax relief, which will reduce a local district’s reliance on these funds,” he said.

The biggest contribution he will make, Williams said, is that his experience in education will give him credibility with staff, students and the community.

“I will be able to promote and guide the district to new and higher levels of success,” Williams said. “We must not be satisfied with the levels of present-day successes, but always be working and striving to make the public school experience a safe one in which our kids will have hope of a brighter future and that our staff members know that they are loved and supported emotionally and financially by our community.”

