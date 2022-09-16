Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Orchestra director hopes to strike a chord with parents

by | Sep 16, 2022 | Education, Latest

If you’re a Wylie ISD parent with aspirations of playing a stringed instrument in an orchestra, now is the time to take advantage of a unique opportunity.

Brian Coatney, director of orchestras at Wylie High School, is recruiting parents who have an interest in playing violin, viola, cello or bass to join the parent orchestra.

No experience is necessary, says Coatney, and interested parents will meet every Tuesday from 6 – 7 p.m. throughout the school year. The cost is $15 for a method book and parents can borrow their child’s instrument or rent one from Dallas Strings, says Coatney.

“School cellos and basses are available to use in class,” he added.

Brian Coatney, WHS director of orchestras

The WHS director said he will be teaching the class alongside Sadarius Slaughter, who teaches at Davis Intermediate, McMillan Junior High, and Wylie High School.

One of Coatney’s goals for the new program is to get parents more involved.

“We want the parents of current orchestra students to have a shared experience and unique bond with their child.”

Brian Coatney

The director said he had the fortune of being raised in a musical family and now appreciates all the experiences he had with his parents.

“I realized most students in orchestra programs don’t ever have that same experience,” he said. “This is our way of giving back to the community and amazing Wylie ISD families. We also want to create fine arts entrepreneurs who appreciate, advocate, and support all fine arts. What better way than to give them a hands-on experience?”

According to Coatney, the orchestra will perform two to three times throughout the school year.

“The final concert will feature a side-by-side concert where the current orchestra students will share the stage with their parents,” he said. “This will be one of the highlights of the year for me.”

This isn’t the first time Coatney has recruited and taught parents to play alongside their child.

In his previous position as the orchestra director at Plano Senior High, Coatney said he started a parent orchestra in Plano for the same reasons he wants one at Wylie High.

“This is my third year in Wylie ISD and I am excited to get this program rolling in Wylie,” he said. “The interest has been phenomenal and excited about the first class.”

Classes started Sept. 13. For more information, email [email protected].

0 Comments

Related News

Wylie East 3 keys to defeating Naaman Forest

Wylie East 3 keys to defeating Naaman Forest

Sep 15, 2022 | ,

Fresh off of their bye week, the Wylie East Raiders suddenly have a target on their back. The Raiders (2-0) are the lone unbeaten team remaining in District 9-6A, led by skilled players on offense and one of the top defenses in 6A through the first three weeks....

read more
Jericho Village site plan approved by P&Z

Jericho Village site plan approved by P&Z

Sep 14, 2022 | ,

Two projects are moving forward after receiving approval from Wylie’s Planning & Zoning committee last week. A 9,500 square foot multi-tenant commercial building, 1.62-acre site plan was approved at last week’s P&Z meeting. The property is zoned within the...

read more
East defeats Wylie in five-set thriller

East defeats Wylie in five-set thriller

Sep 13, 2022 | ,

The Wylie East Lady Raiders drew first blood in the crosstown rivalry, going on the road to defeat Wylie 3-2 (22-25, 25-20, 20-25, 26-24, 15-11) Tuesday night. The Lady Raiders (4-0, 14-6) battled back down a set on two separate occasions, with their size in the...

read more
Pirates shut out South Garland

Pirates shut out South Garland

Sep 8, 2022 | ,

It was nearly a perfect start to the District 9-6A competition for the Wylie Pirates. Traveling to South Garland (0-1, 1-2) Thursday night for their second straight road game, Wylie (1-0, 2-1) scored on six consecutive possessions on their way to a 44-0 victory. It...

read more
Wylie 3 keys to defeating South Garland

Wylie 3 keys to defeating South Garland

Sep 8, 2022 | ,

The Wylie Pirates open the District 9-6A competition next week, opening the season against the South Garland Titans. The Titans (1-1) didn’t win a single game in 2020 but opened the regular season with a 40-21 victory over the Carrollton Turner Lions. They showed new...

read more
North Texas Giving Day set for Sept.22

North Texas Giving Day set for Sept.22

Sep 7, 2022 | ,

An annual fundraising event for nonprofits across North Texas began taking donations at the start of the month. North Texas Giving Day is put on each year by the Communities Foundation of Texas with the 18-hour online fundraising event scheduled for Sept. 22. The...

read more
Rodeo action starts Friday

Rodeo action starts Friday

Sep 7, 2022 | ,

Whether you’re new to Texas or an old rodeo fan, there’s fun for everyone this weekend as the longtime annual event kicks off Friday night. Gates open at the Wylie Rodeo Arena Friday, Sept. 9 at the Birmingham Ag Center, Hensley Lane behind Wylie High School, 2550 W....

read more
Firefighters climb to reflect, ‘Never Forget’ 9/11

Firefighters climb to reflect, ‘Never Forget’ 9/11

Sep 7, 2022 | ,

Wylie Fire-Rescue first responders participating in this year’s Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will have an additional load to carry when they climb 110 flights of stairs in remembrance of those killed at Ground Zero in New York on Sept. 11, 2001. Not only will they...

read more
East runs away with 37-14 win

East runs away with 37-14 win

Sep 2, 2022 | ,

WYLIE – Once Terrell Washington Jr. pushed through the hole, he was off to the races. His 64-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter was the highlight of Wylie East's (2-0) second victory of the 2022 campaign against the Grand Prairie Gophers (0-2) at...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022