Orchestra director hopes to strike a chord with parents

If you’re a Wylie ISD parent with aspirations of playing a stringed instrument in an orchestra, now is the time to take advantage of a unique opportunity.

Brian Coatney, director of orchestras at Wylie High School, is recruiting parents who have an interest in playing violin, viola, cello or bass to join the parent orchestra.

No experience is necessary, says Coatney, and interested parents will meet every Tuesday from 6 – 7 p.m. throughout the school year. The cost is $15 for a method book and parents can borrow their child’s instrument or rent one from Dallas Strings, says Coatney.

“School cellos and basses are available to use in class,” he added.

Brian Coatney, WHS director of orchestras

The WHS director said he will be teaching the class alongside Sadarius Slaughter, who teaches at Davis Intermediate, McMillan Junior High, and Wylie High School.

One of Coatney’s goals for the new program is to get parents more involved.

“We want the parents of current orchestra students to have a shared experience and unique bond with their child.” Brian Coatney

The director said he had the fortune of being raised in a musical family and now appreciates all the experiences he had with his parents.

“I realized most students in orchestra programs don’t ever have that same experience,” he said. “This is our way of giving back to the community and amazing Wylie ISD families. We also want to create fine arts entrepreneurs who appreciate, advocate, and support all fine arts. What better way than to give them a hands-on experience?”

According to Coatney, the orchestra will perform two to three times throughout the school year.

“The final concert will feature a side-by-side concert where the current orchestra students will share the stage with their parents,” he said. “This will be one of the highlights of the year for me.”

This isn’t the first time Coatney has recruited and taught parents to play alongside their child.

In his previous position as the orchestra director at Plano Senior High, Coatney said he started a parent orchestra in Plano for the same reasons he wants one at Wylie High.

“This is my third year in Wylie ISD and I am excited to get this program rolling in Wylie,” he said. “The interest has been phenomenal and excited about the first class.”

Classes started Sept. 13. For more information, email [email protected].