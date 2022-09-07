North Texas Giving Day set for Sept.22

An annual fundraising event for nonprofits across North Texas began taking donations at the start of the month.

North Texas Giving Day is put on each year by the Communities Foundation of Texas with the 18-hour online fundraising event scheduled for Sept. 22. The foundation began accepting donations Thursday, Sept. 1, and will continue accepting them until Giving Day.

The foundation was first established in 1953 and professionally manages more than 1,000 charitable funds. The inaugural North Texas Giving Day was in 2009.

According to the Communities Foundation of Texas, North Texas Giving Day is the largest community-wide giving event in the United States. Since 2009, it has assisted thousands of nonprofit organizations in the area and raised over $441 million.

Last year, over 3,300 nonprofits were impacted by $66 million in donations received. This year, several organizations in the Wylie, Sachse and Murphy communities are taking part in the annual campaign.

