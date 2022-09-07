Firefighters climb to reflect, ‘Never Forget’ 9/11

Wylie Fire-Rescue first responders participating in this year’s Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will have an additional load to carry when they climb 110 flights of stairs in remembrance of those killed at Ground Zero in New York on Sept. 11, 2001.

Not only will they be outfitted in 50-60 lbs. of full protective gear, but they will also carry the Memorial Hose Load when they climb Saturday, Sept. 10, at Fountain Place in downtown Dallas. “One department each year gets selected to carry the hose load up the 110 flights,” said Wylie F-R Driver/Engineer Randall Barber. “At the end, they put it up at the top and everyone who finishes signs it.”

